RS Aero World Championships – Title hat-trick for USA

The penultimate day of the RS Aero World Championships at the Columbia Gorge, Oregon, USA saw all three titles claimed by USA competitors ahead of the final day.
- RS Aero 5 – Dieter Creitz (USA)
- RS Aero 7 – Dalton Bergan (USA)
- RS Aero 9 – Dan Falk (USA)
In the RS Aero 5s . . . Dieter Creitz (USA) sealed the title with a 2, 1, 1, from his Seattle club mate, Ryan Zehnder (USA), who sealed 2nd with a 1, 2, 4.
A tight battle is unfolding for the Bronze however between Yannick Gloster (USA) on 28 points and Catherine Young mounting a big comeback now just four points back on 32.
In the RS Aero 7s . . . Dalton Bergan (USA) scored 3, 1, 3, which was enough to seal the Gold in the 33 strong RS Aero 7 fleet.
Noah Rees (GBR) won the day with a 1, 2, 2, to move into a solid 2nd overall. While Peter Barton (GBR) won the last race of the day and goes into final day in a close match for the Bronze . . . just a point behind Jay Renehan (USA).
The RS Aero 9s . . . saw three more race wins gave the big rig World title to Seattle’s Dan Falk (USA).
There is a close battle for the Silver and Bronze unfolding with Michael Johnson (USA) just one point up on Keith Hammer (USA) going into the final day’s two races.
On Friday the three fleets will race the last two races and the forecast predicts a strong breeze coming in early.
Everyone is set for a big final day to conclude what will be a fantastically memorable championship series.
RS Aero 5 – Leaders after 10 races (13 entries)
1st USA Dieter Creitz [2] 1 [2] 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 – – 9 pts
2nd USA Ryan Zehnder 1 2 1 3 [4] 2 2 1 2 [4] – – 14 pts
3rd USA Yannick Gloster [7] 6 [8] 2 2 3 3 5 4 3 – – 28 pts
4th USA Caroline Young [9] 8 [12] 4 3 4 5 3 3 2 – – 32 pts
5th IRL Roy Van Maanen 3 4 6 5 [DSQ] 6 4 4 [9] 6 – – 38 pts
6th USA Dylan Williams 4 3 3 9 6 10 [DNF] [11] 5 5 – – 45 pts
RS Aero 7 – Leaders after 10 races (33 entries)
1st USA Dalton Bergan 2 2 [5] 1 1 1 1 [3] 1 3 12 pts
2nd GBR Noah Rees 4 3 1 3 4 [6] [14] 1 2 2 20 pts
3rd US Jay Renehan 3 [6] 4 [9] 2 4 2 4 3 4 26 pts
4th GBR Peter Barton 6 1 3 [8] 5 2 4 5 [14] 1 27 pts
5th USA Carl Buchan 1 8 2 12 7 7 [19] 7 8 [13] 52 pts
6th USA Stasi Burzycki 8 9 [DNF] [DNF] 8 13 5 11 4 8 66 pts
RS Aero 9 – Leaders after 10 races (6 entries)
1st USA Dan Falk 1 1 1 [5] [2] 1 1 1 1 1 – – 8 pts
2nd USA Michael Johnson [4] 3 2 1 [5] 4 3 3 2 2 – – 20 pts
3rd USA Keith Hammer 2 2 [4] [4] 4 2 2 2 3 4 – – 21 pts
4th USA Derek Bottles 3 4 [5] 3 3 5 [RET] 4 4 3 – – 29 pts
5th USA Madhavan Thirumalai 5 5 3 2 1 3 [RET] [DNS] DNS DNS – – 33 pts
6th USA Boris Mezhibovskiy [6] 6 6 6 6 6 [RET] 5 5 5 – – 45 pts