RS Aero World Championships – Title hat-trick for USA

The penultimate day of the RS Aero World Championships at the Columbia Gorge, Oregon, USA saw all three titles claimed by USA competitors ahead of the final day.

RS Aero 5 – Dieter Creitz (USA)

RS Aero 7 – Dalton Bergan (USA)

RS Aero 9 – Dan Falk (USA)

In the RS Aero 5s . . . Dieter Creitz (USA) sealed the title with a 2, 1, 1, from his Seattle club mate, Ryan Zehnder (USA), who sealed 2nd with a 1, 2, 4.

A tight battle is unfolding for the Bronze however between Yannick Gloster (USA) on 28 points and Catherine Young mounting a big comeback now just four points back on 32.

In the RS Aero 7s . . . Dalton Bergan (USA) scored 3, 1, 3, which was enough to seal the Gold in the 33 strong RS Aero 7 fleet.

Noah Rees (GBR) won the day with a 1, 2, 2, to move into a solid 2nd overall. While Peter Barton (GBR) won the last race of the day and goes into final day in a close match for the Bronze . . . just a point behind Jay Renehan (USA).

The RS Aero 9s . . . saw three more race wins gave the big rig World title to Seattle’s Dan Falk (USA).

There is a close battle for the Silver and Bronze unfolding with Michael Johnson (USA) just one point up on Keith Hammer (USA) going into the final day’s two races.

On Friday the three fleets will race the last two races and the forecast predicts a strong breeze coming in early.

Everyone is set for a big final day to conclude what will be a fantastically memorable championship series.

RS Aero 5 – Leaders after 10 races (13 entries)

1st USA Dieter Creitz [2] 1 [2] 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 – – 9 pts

2nd USA Ryan Zehnder 1 2 1 3 [4] 2 2 1 2 [4] – – 14 pts

3rd USA Yannick Gloster [7] 6 [8] 2 2 3 3 5 4 3 – – 28 pts

4th USA Caroline Young [9] 8 [12] 4 3 4 5 3 3 2 – – 32 pts

5th IRL Roy Van Maanen 3 4 6 5 [DSQ] 6 4 4 [9] 6 – – 38 pts

6th USA Dylan Williams 4 3 3 9 6 10 [DNF] [11] 5 5 – – 45 pts

RS Aero 7 – Leaders after 10 races (33 entries)

1st USA Dalton Bergan 2 2 [5] 1 1 1 1 [3] 1 3 12 pts

2nd GBR Noah Rees 4 3 1 3 4 [6] [14] 1 2 2 20 pts

3rd US Jay Renehan 3 [6] 4 [9] 2 4 2 4 3 4 26 pts

4th GBR Peter Barton 6 1 3 [8] 5 2 4 5 [14] 1 27 pts

5th USA Carl Buchan 1 8 2 12 7 7 [19] 7 8 [13] 52 pts

6th USA Stasi Burzycki 8 9 [DNF] [DNF] 8 13 5 11 4 8 66 pts

RS Aero 9 – Leaders after 10 races (6 entries)

1st USA Dan Falk 1 1 1 [5] [2] 1 1 1 1 1 – – 8 pts

2nd USA Michael Johnson [4] 3 2 1 [5] 4 3 3 2 2 – – 20 pts

3rd USA Keith Hammer 2 2 [4] [4] 4 2 2 2 3 4 – – 21 pts

4th USA Derek Bottles 3 4 [5] 3 3 5 [RET] 4 4 3 – – 29 pts

5th USA Madhavan Thirumalai 5 5 3 2 1 3 [RET] [DNS] DNS DNS – – 33 pts

6th USA Boris Mezhibovskiy [6] 6 6 6 6 6 [RET] 5 5 5 – – 45 pts

Full results available here . . .