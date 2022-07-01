ORC World Championship wraps up successfully in Porto Cervo

The three new ORC world champions are Beau Geste, Essentia 44 and Sugar 3

The ORC Offshore Sailing World Championship, organised by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda in collaboration with the Offshore Racing Congress drew to a close Friday, with a further two windward-leeward competitions bringing the total number of races held to seven.

The TP52 Beau Geste from Hong Kong, owned by Karl Kwok, claimed the title in Class A, replicating their success in 2018. Silver went to From Now On, the Swan 45 owned by Argentinian Fernando Chain. In third place and Corinthian victory in Class A went to Milù III, a Mylius 14e55 owned by Andrea Pietrolucci.

In Class B victory went to the reigning World Champion, the Grand Soleil 44 Essentia, owned by Romanian Catalin Trandafir. In second place, three points behind, was the ClubSwan 42 Mela, owned by Andrea Rossi, with another CS42, Estonia’s Katariina II relegated to third place.

The Corinthian victory in this class went to Sideracordis, owned by the President of the Compagnia della Vela di Venezia, Pier Vettor Grimani.

In Class C the Estonian Italia Yachts 11.98 Sugar 3, owned by Ott Kikkas, was assured the win with a race in hand, thanks to a series of five first-place finishes and a second in the long offshore race.

The podium was completed by two more IY 11.98 boats: Scugnizza, owned by Vincenzo De Blasio and To Be, owned by Stefano Rusconi.

Victory among the Corinthians in Class C went to Lady Day 998, owned by Corrado Annis, Vice President of the Yacht Club Adriaco in Trieste.

During the prize giving ceremony, the Italian Sailing Federation’s Offshore Representative, Donatello Mellina, presented awards to the three Corinthian winners in their respective classes and thanked all the competitors on behalf of the Federation’s President, Francesco Ettorre.

Full results available here . . .