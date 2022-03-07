New Zealand to bar Russian super yachts and aircraft

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has introduced a sanctions bill to bar Russian and Belarus super yachts, ships and aircraft from entering its waters or airspace.

Prime Minister Ardern said the bill was necessary because Russia was using its veto to prevent UN sanctions being applied.

“Despite international condemnation and the resilience and resistance of the Ukrainian people, Russia’s assault continues, and so must our pressure.”

The bill would aim to freeze assets located in New Zealand, with a public register that will list every individual, entity, asset or service that is under sanction.

Prime Minister Ardern said that the bill would also prevent those who are under sanctions from moving assets to New Zealand or using the country’s financial system as a means to avoid sanctions imposed eleswhere.

The bill is expected to pass this week.

The move comes just as New Zealand has reopened its borders following a two year covid lockdown.

Vaccinated citizens in Australia could return from 27 February, while fully jabbed citizens from all other countries are able to arrive from 13 March 2022.

