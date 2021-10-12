Valerian Lebrun leads opening day of Finn World Masters

France’s Valerian Lebrun took both race wins to take the early lead in the 50th Finn World Masters ahead of Filipe Silva, from Portugal, and Anthony Nossiter, from Australia.

108 Finn Masters from 20 countries are taking part in the 50th Finn World Masters on Mar Menor in Murcia, Spain.

Reading the wind was the key with frequent shifts and lots of pressure changes.

Karel von Hellemond, from The Netherlands led at the top in Race 1, but by the gate Paul McKenzie, from Australia, had taken the lead. He maintained that lead at the second top mark but Lebrun was clearly the best downwind, moving ahead of McKenzie on the final leg.

Extending to the finish, he took the win, with McKenzie just holding off Silva to take second.

Enthusiastic starting in the second race left quite a few boats with a black flag disqualification, including a few of the top boats, elevating many of the top 20 higher than they expected.

Bettering his first race performance, Lebrun put on a master class to lead all the way for a large win. Behind him places were changing but in a slightly reduced breeze though still with a tricky chop.

Silva came through for second with Nossiter in third.

Finn 2021 World Masters – Leaders after 2 races (108 entries)

1st FRA 111 Valerian LEBRUN Master 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd POR 21 Filipe SILVA Master 3 2 – – 5 pts

3rd AUS 221 Anthony NOSSITER Master 4 3 – – 7 pts

4th NED 41 Karel VAN HELLEMOND Master 6 4 – – 10 pts

5th ESP 7 David TEROL Master 5 6 – – 11 pts

6th NED 148 Peter PEET Grand Master 7 8 – – 15 pts

7th SUI 7 Christoph BURGER Master 8 11 – – 19 pts

8th GBR 74 Lawrence CRISPIN Grand Master 15 9 – – 24 pts

9th NZL 15 Greg WILCOX Grand Grand Master 11 15 – – 26 pts

10th NED 29 Bas DE WAAL Grand Master 22 7 – – 29 pts

11th RUS 41 Felix DENIKAEV Grand Master 16 13 – – 29 pts

12th SWE 72 Peter OVERUP Master 21 10 – – 31 pts

13th SWE 12 Stefan SANDAHL Grand Master 17 16 – – 33 pts

14th GBR 2 Allen BURRELL Grand Master 31 5 – – 36 pts

15th ESP 313 Antonio PARRA ARRONDO Grand Master 18 21 – – 39 pts

Full results available here . . .