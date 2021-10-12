J/70 UK National Championship – Reduced to a one day event

Nick Phillips’ Chaotic is the 2021 J/70 UK National Champion

Doug Struth’s DSP is 2021 J/70 Corinthian UK National Champion

The 2021 J/70 UK National Championships, hosted by the Royal Yacht Squadron, came to a dramatic conclusion on Sunday 10 October. Nick Phillips’ Chaotic and Doug Struth’s DSP winning the Open and Corinthian titles respectively.

The Royal Thames YC Academy team, skippered by Bethan Mathews and helmed by Dom Davis, was third overall.

With high pressure dominating The Solent, racing was only possible on the final day of the three-day event. Four races were completed and with no discard available, every race was keenly contested from start to finish.

Consistency was the key to Chaotic’s overall victory. The team won the first race, but the real reason for success was consistency, placing in the top three in every race.

The seventh, and final round, of the J/70 UK Grand Slam Series will be held as part of the Hamble River Sailing Club’s One Design Championships 16-17 October.

The 2021 Grand Slam will decide who will win a berth for the 2022 J/70 World Championships, hosted by the Yacht Club de Monaco.

J/70 2021 UK National Championship – Final after 4 races

1st 1203 CHAOTIC – NICK PHILLIPS 1 2 3 3 – – 9 pts

2nd 1248 DSP – DOUGLAS STRUTH 4 6 2 5 – – 17 pts

3rd 745 RTYC ACADEMY – DOM LEWIS 9 10 7 2 – – 28 pts

4th 1451 EAT, SLEEP, J, REPEAT – PAUL WARD 2 1 1 25 – – 29 pts

5th 1452 CALYPSO – JONATHAN CALASCIONE 3 4 25 1 – – 33 pts

6th 828 BRUTUS – CHARLES THOMPSON 6 11 6 10 – – 33 pts

7th 1247 JELVIS – MARTIN DENT 5 8 4 18 – – 35 pts

8th 1169 JEEPSTER – GRAHAM CLAPP 12 3 13 11 – – 39 pts

9th 264 JELLYFISH – FINLEY DICKINSON 14 5 5 15 – – 39 pts

10th 1170 GEISHA – LUTZ STRANGEMANN 8 7 12 14 – – 41 pts

11th 118 WOOF! – JOHN GREENLAND 20 9 10 4 – – 43 pts

12th 974 EV EXPERTS – TIM COLLINS 13 13 8 9 – – 43 pts

13th 11 RSYC – MAX CLAPP 7 12 9 22 – – 50 pts

14th 1591 DADS N LADS – SIMPSON BETTUM 10 18 17 7 – – 52 pts

15th 1282 ELMAKI – DUNCAN McCARTHY 16 20 15 6 – – 57 pts

16th 743 RYDE SCHOOL – HENRY BAGNALL 21 16 14 12 – – 63 pts

17th 741 COSMIC – PATRICK LIARDET 11 14 20 20 – – 65 pts

18th 747 JUMBO – DOMINIC HURNDALL 17 19 21 13 – – 70 pts

19th 1206 OFFBEAT – DAVID McLEMAN 15 21 18 19 – – 73 pts

20th 1210 JALAPENO – BRIAN DENNEY 23 17 16 17 – – 73 pts

21st 736 GENESTA – JEREMY BENNETT 24 23 23 8 – – 78 pts

22nd 746 RTYC5 – STEPHEN O DRISCOLL 19 15 19 25 – – 78 pts

23rd 740 RITA – ALEX MILLS 18 22 22 16 – – 78 pts

24th 937 POWDER MONKEY – IAN POYNTON 22 24 11 22 – – 79 pts