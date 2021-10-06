Tornado 2021 World Open Championship – Final Results

Trigonis and Kazantzis are Tornado World Open Champions

Pavlisova and Pavlis are Mixed and Youth Champions

In the first Tornado world championship after the COVID restrictions, Konstantinos Trigonis and Konstantinos Kazantzis are 2021 Open champions.

Trigonis has won multiple world and european titles as a crew, sailing together with Dany Paschalidis, and this is his first as a helm.

Kazantzis is a young promising sailor who landed powerfully on the Tornado after the end of the 49er Europeans.

Michaela Pavlisova (21 years) and Marek Pavlis (14 years) from The Czech Republic are the new Mixed and Youth champions, also taking second place overall.

In third place overall were the Hellenic Police team of Nikolaos Mavros and Periklis Aidinidis.

The event was hosted by the Nautical Club of Thessaloniki, Greece.

Tornado 2021 World Open championship – Final after 7 races



1st GRE 7 TRIGONIS KONSTANTINOS and KAZANTZIS KONSTANTINOS – – 10 pts

2nd CZE 72 PAVLISOVA MICHAELA and MAREK PAVLIS – – 12 pts

3rd GRE 11 MAVROS NIKOLAOS and AIDINIDIS PERIKLIS – – 19 pts

4th GRE 69 TAGAROPOULOS ALEXANDROS and ANGELAKIS EMMANOUIL – – 22 pts

5th CZE 62 PAVLIS ZDENEK and PAVLISOVA KLARA – – 27 pts

6th GRE 1 KOSMOGLOU EFSTRATIOS and VOYATZOPOULOU MARIA – – 28 pts

7th GRE 77 TSAOUSIDOU MARIA and PAPADOPOULOS MICHAIL – – 46 pts

8th GRE 71 TSAGGETAS PANAGIOTIS and RAPTI SOFIA – – 52 pts

9th GER 211 JENTSCH JUERGEN and JENTSCH SARAH – – 53 pts

10th AUT 995 KOHLENDORFER ANGELICA and CLAUS CALVIN – – 53 pts

11th GER 100 GUNKEL JOSEF and WILLI GUGGENMOS – – 54 pts

12th GER 2 BETZ MARKUS and BETZ NIKOLAS – – 64 pts

13th GBR 2 JOSEPH BENNET and JON THALEN – – 74 pts

14th AUT 369 ROLAND MARTH and LEONIE MARTH – – 83 pts

15th CZE 73 PETRAK JAN and MAREK FRANTISEK – – 87 pts

16th CZE 6 HANAK VLADIMIR and HADASOVA JANA – – 88 pts

17th GER 11 JENTSCH STEIMER ESTELA and OPOLONY PAUL – – 108 pts