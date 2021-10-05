Olympians get wild-card entry to Endeavour Trophy

Team GB Olympians Stu Bithell (49er) and Luke Patience (470) get wild-card entries to the champion of champions Endeavour Trophy at Royal Corinthian YC this coming weekend.

The invitation only event features the UK champions of 29 dinghy classes, racing in supplied RS200 dinghies in eight races over the weekend of the 9 and 10 October.

The event was first run in 1961 when it was won by Peter Bateman and Keith Musto of the International Cadet class.

The last winners were Ben Saxton and Toby Lewis in 2019. The 2020 event was cancelled due to the Covid Pandemic.

2021 Endeavour Trophy Entrants

420 – Ella Lance and Will Martin

2000 – Rob Burridge and Sarah Burridge

ILCA7 – Flynn Davies and Max Steele

29er – Florence Brellisford and Ben Hutton Penman

Blaze – Ben Harden and Eden Hyland

Cadet – Hannah Carruthers and Alan Krailing

Cherub – Andrew Peters and Jill Peters

Comet – Eddie Pope and Chris Hatton

Contender – Sam Barker and Samuel Mottershead

Europe – Steve Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill

Firefly – Nigel Wakefield and Emily Saunderson

GP14 – Mike Senior and Liz Senior

Graduate – Isaac Marsh and Fresh Abendstern

Lark – Harry Pynn and Stephen Videlo

Merlin – Christian Birrell and Matt Mee

Musto Skiff – Sam Pascoe and Megan Pascoe

National 12 – Tom Stewart and Isobel Stewart

Olympian 49er – Stuart Bithell and Larissa

Olympian 470 – Luke patience and Mary Henderson

Optimist – Patrick Bromilow and Tabitha Davies

Osprey – Matthew Burge and Tom Pygall

RS Aero 5 – Andrew Frost and Hamish Walker

RS Aero 9 – Ben Rolfe and Clara Jones

RS Feva – Millie Irish and Joe Warwicker

RS200 – Arran Holman and Toby Lewis

RS400 – Nick Craig and Katie Burridge

RS600 – George Smith and Elliot Marks

RS800 – Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore

Solo – Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby

Tasar – Rick Perkins and Sarah Perkins

Thames A Rater – Ben Palmer and Amy Seabright

Related Post:

Endeavour Trophy – Saxton and Lewis make it five wins in a row