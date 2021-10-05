Olympians get wild-card entry to Endeavour Trophy

Team GB Olympians Stu Bithell (49er) and Luke Patience (470) get wild-card entries to the champion of champions Endeavour Trophy at Royal Corinthian YC this coming weekend.
The invitation only event features the UK champions of 29 dinghy classes, racing in supplied RS200 dinghies in eight races over the weekend of the 9 and 10 October.
The event was first run in 1961 when it was won by Peter Bateman and Keith Musto of the International Cadet class.
The last winners were Ben Saxton and Toby Lewis in 2019. The 2020 event was cancelled due to the Covid Pandemic.
2021 Endeavour Trophy Entrants
420 – Ella Lance and Will Martin
2000 – Rob Burridge and Sarah Burridge
ILCA7 – Flynn Davies and Max Steele
29er – Florence Brellisford and Ben Hutton Penman
Blaze – Ben Harden and Eden Hyland
Cadet – Hannah Carruthers and Alan Krailing
Cherub – Andrew Peters and Jill Peters
Comet – Eddie Pope and Chris Hatton
Contender – Sam Barker and Samuel Mottershead
Europe – Steve Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill
Firefly – Nigel Wakefield and Emily Saunderson
GP14 – Mike Senior and Liz Senior
Graduate – Isaac Marsh and Fresh Abendstern
Lark – Harry Pynn and Stephen Videlo
Merlin – Christian Birrell and Matt Mee
Musto Skiff – Sam Pascoe and Megan Pascoe
National 12 – Tom Stewart and Isobel Stewart
Olympian 49er – Stuart Bithell and Larissa
Olympian 470 – Luke patience and Mary Henderson
Optimist – Patrick Bromilow and Tabitha Davies
Osprey – Matthew Burge and Tom Pygall
RS Aero 5 – Andrew Frost and Hamish Walker
RS Aero 9 – Ben Rolfe and Clara Jones
RS Feva – Millie Irish and Joe Warwicker
RS200 – Arran Holman and Toby Lewis
RS400 – Nick Craig and Katie Burridge
RS600 – George Smith and Elliot Marks
RS800 – Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore
Solo – Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby
Tasar – Rick Perkins and Sarah Perkins
Thames A Rater – Ben Palmer and Amy Seabright
