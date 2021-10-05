RS800 Inland Championship beats the odds

Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore are RS800 2021 Inland Champions.

A clean sweep of five of the six races meant that class National Champions Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore added the Inland title to their trophy cabinet.

Luke and Emma McEwen took the other race win and counted a string of second place finishes for second overall.

Cameron and Darrol Moss took third place on the podium.

The host club at Grafham Water overcame all the odds . . . The horrendous weather, the petrol shortage and general post lockdown confusion, to pack in the full program of six races over the weekend.

For those still standing the final event on the RS800 Rooster National Tour will be the RS End of Season Regatta at Ruland SC over the weekend of the 6 and 7 November.

RS800 2021 Inland Championship – Final

1st 1144 Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore – Hayling Island SC – – 5 pts

2nd 1220 Luke McEwen and Emma McEwen – Royal Lymington YC – – 9 pts

3rd 1232 Cameron Moss and Darrol Moss – Lyme Regis SC – – 14 pts

4th 825 James Curtis and Tom Walker – Grafham Water SC – – 23 pts

5th 1122 Tom Bucktrout and Dominick Burke – Grafham Water SC – – 23 pts

6th 1166 Ralph Singleton and James Wilkinson – Restronguet SC – – 38 pts

7th 1204 Martin Orton and Ian Brooks – Chichester YC – – 40 pts

8th 985 Stuart Keegan and Sophie Johnston – Derwent Reservoir SC – – 46 pts

9th 820 Bryan Ormond and Anna Prescott – Queen Mary SC – – 49 pts

10th 1203 Grace Allen and Tim Gratton – Beadnell SC – – 64 pts

11th 1065 Robert Dunn and Marina Dunn – Grafham Water SC – – 65 pts

12th 1247 Paul Molesworth and Caroline Harris – Stokes Bay SC – – 68 pts

13th 846 Joshua Poat and Hattie Field – Chew Valley Lake SC – – 71 pts

14th 1008 Ben Palmer and Bruna de Queiroz – Hayling Island SC – – 75 pts

