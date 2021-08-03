Cowes Week – Day 4 Results

Competitors benefited from a relaxing morning ashore, in bright and warm sun, while waiting for a sea breeze to fill in.

The general postponement signal came down at 13:00, with the first starts getting underway from the Royal Yacht Squadron line in a predominately east-south-easterly breeze of 8-10 knots at 14:00.

Tuesday was also Women’s Day, which celebrates the achievements of women in sailing and highlights role models. Solo round the world racing legend Pip Hare sailed on board the 45ft Scaramouche, crewed entirely by girls from the Greig City Academy in Inner London.

Louise Morton’s Bullet took her first victory of the week in the Quarter Ton class and now jointly leads the class overall, tied on points with Julian Metherell’s Bullit.

“It was a short race, with only three marks, which was a good call,” Louise said. “There was always going to be a transition [when the south-westerly sea breeze became dominant] which we managed well – it was a classic Cowes Week scenario.”

This year has seen a resurgence of the Flying 15 class, ahead of its 75th anniversary in 2022.

Among the 15-strong fleet are two world champions, as well as a litany of illustrious names from other classes, both inshore and offshore.

Yet this is one of the most accessible fleets here at Cowes, with boats changing hands for as little as £600.

So far the racing has proved far closer than anyone could have predicted. Yesterday all 13 competitors crossed the line only 7 minutes apart, including four mid-fleet boats that were separated by only six seconds.

Today eight boats finished within five minutes, though Graham Deegan’s Flip Flop took a comfortable win ahead of Mike Dixon’s Fflashback and Rupert Mander’s Men Behaving Badly.

Cowes Week Day 4 leading results

IRC Class 0

1, Gladiator (Tony Langley)

2, Khumbu (Guy Gillon / Christian Hamilton)

3, The Jean Genie (Peter Morton)

IRC Class 1

1, Journey Maker II (Chris Jones)

2, McFly (Tony Mack)

3, Cobra (Michael Blair)

IRC Class 2

1, Stiletto (John Barrett & Paul Woodward)

2, Leon (David Franks)

3, Incognito (Paul McNamara)

IRC Class 3

1, Elaine Again (Mike Bridges)

2, Arcus (John Howell / Paul Newell)

3, Malice (Mike Moxley)

IRC Class 4

1, King Louie (Malcolm Thorpe)

2, Justify (Ross Bowdler)

3, Jackdaw (Rob Salter, David Ward, Dave Lord, Carl Matthews, Jon Coman,)

IRC Class 5

1, Quokka (James Crew)

2, Touchpaper (David Mallett)

3, Cool Blue (Simon Cory)

IRC Class 6

1, Ziggy (Kevin Downer)

2, Banter (Handley James Families)

3, Stan The Boat (Toby Gorman)

IRC Class 7

1, Woof (Jo Richards)

2, Bd2 (Alistair Bolton)

3, Sonic (Robin Leather)

Performance Cruiser A

1, Panther (James Stableford)

2, Baby X (Charles Esse)

3, Tiaki (Charles youngman)

Performance Cruiser B

1, Challenger (Adam Ridett and Phil Moore)

2, Arcadian (Anne Jackson and Simon Grigg)

3, Kiswala (Helena Boschi)

Performance Cruiser C

1, Minx 4 (Jonathan Gardiner)

2, Chartreuse III (Paul Newell)

3, Star-Born 4 (Peter Dickson & Andrew Yates)

Cape 31

1, Squirt (Russell Peters & Family)

2, Nifty (Ashley Bower)

3, Katabatic (Lance Adams)

Contessa 32

1, Gualin (Rob Duke & Oli Donaghy)

2, Blanco (Ray Rouse)

3, Drumbeat (Eldred Himsworth, Mark Himsworth, Roger Shapland)

Club Cruiser

1, Chameleon Of Cowes (Louis Kenna)

2, Panda Of Hamble (Barnes & Smyth)

3, Aqua (Ushaka) (Mark Attrill)

Daring

1, Dauntless (Giles Peckham, Milo Carver, Richard Romer-Lee)

2, Debutante (Sir Richard Ottaway)

3, Diamond (Michael Fox)

Dragon

1, Bertie (Simon Barter)

2, Jerboa (Gavia Wilkinson-Cox)

3, Furious (Owen Pay)

Etchells

1, China Wight (Nick Stagg)

2, Pulse (Jake Hardman)

3, Shamal (Ines Pont Sanchis, Tiarnan Finney, Rory Rose, Ellen Morley)

Flying 15

1, Flip Flop (Graham Deegan)

2, Fflashback (Mike Dixon)

3, Men Behaving Badly (Rupert Mander)

HP30

1, Moral Compass (Jerry Hill & Richard Faulkner)

2, Pandemonium (RICHARD RANKIN)

3, Toucan (Glyn Locke)

J/70 (Race10)

1, Chaotic (Nick Phillips)

2, Brutus II (Charles Thompson)

3, Jellyfish (Finley Dickinson)

J/70 (Race11)

1, Chaotic (Nick Phillips)

2, Brutus II (Charles Thompson)

3, Dsp (Douglas Struth)

J/109

1, Jukebox (John Smart)

2, Jybe Talkin’ (Chris Burleigh)

3, Brown Teal (Clementi, Sheldon & Walker)

Mermaid

1, Annabelle (Robert Glanville)

2, Bluebell (CHARLES GLANVILLE)

3, Sheen (Richard Hill)

Quarter Ton (Race 4)

1, Bullet (Louise Morton)

2, Joker (Ed White)

3, Pacifist (Duncan Peace)

Redwing

1, Harlequin (John Raymond & Matt Alexander)

2, Plover (Andrew, Sabrina & Edward Eddy)

3, Quail (James Wilson & Edmund Peel)

SB20 (Race 10)

1, Xcellent (John Pollard)

2, Glasgow Kiss (Nils Razmilovic)

3, Breaking Bod (Charles Whelan & Richard McAdam)

SB20 (Race 11)

1, Breaking Bod (Charles Whelan & Richard McAdam)

2, Sportsboatworld (IAKA Youth Team)

3, Dark & Stormy (Andrew Bell)

Sigma 33

1, Stan The Boat (Toby Gorman)

2, Workout (Jeff Worboys)

3, Kerry Jeanne (Kerry Jeanne)

Sonar

1, Jenny (Simon clarke)

2, Bertie (Alistair Barter)

3, Fiscal (Ian Margham & Ed Suckling)

Sonata

1, Bd2 (Alistair Bolton)

2, Sonic (Robin Leather)

3, Joey (Andy Pinkham, Will Smyth & Ollie Smyth)

Sportsboat

1, King Louie (Malcolm Thorpe)

2, Justify (Ross Bowdler)

3, Laughing Fish (Neil Angel, Nick Denyer)

Sunbeam

1, Danny (Roger Wickens)

2, Harmony (Patrick Green)

3, Betty (Robin Richardson)

Sunsail F41.0

1, Don’T Panik (DON’T PANIK)

2, Tenzing (TENZING)

3, Hollis 2 (Mr Malcolm Hollis)

Victory

1, Zinnia (Team Scammell)

2, Christina (Gareth Penn)

3, Shearwater II (Russell Mead)