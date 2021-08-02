Cowes Week – Day 3 Results

Day 3 of Cowes Week and and competitors benefited from warm sunny spells on the water, even though there was a slow moving band of heavy rain showers off the south-eastern coast of the Isle of Wight.

Daily results available here . . .

Cowes Week Day 3 leading results

IRC Class 0

1, Ran (Niklas Zennstrum)

2, The Jean Genie (Peter Morton)

3, Khumbu (Guy Gillon / Christian Hamilton)

IRC Class 1

1, McFly (Tony Mack)

2, Journey Maker II (Chris Jones)

3, Cobra (Michael Blair)

IRC Class 2

1, Jooped (John Cooper)

2, Incognito (Paul McNamara)

3, Yes! (Adam Gosling)

IRC Class 3

1, Elaine Again (Mike Bridges)

2, Fujitsu British Soldier (Fujitsu British Soldier, Army Sailing Association)

3, Njo Sails (Nicky & Tim Octon)

IRC Class 4

1, Jaywalker (Bob Baker)

2, Upstart (Robin Stevenson)

3, Nightjar (Jack Banks)

IRC Class 5

1, Whooper (Giovanni Belgrano)

2, Cool Blue (Simon Cory)

3, Frank 3 (Olly & Sam Love)

IRC Class 6

1, Banter (Handley James Families)

2, Stan The Boat (Toby Gorman)

3, Scherzo Of Cowes (Peter Morton and Alison Morton)

IRC Class 7

1, Woof (Jo Richards)

2, Suvretta (Chris & Victoria Preston)

3, Madelaine (Madelaine & Isobella Donald)

Performance Cruiser A

1, Panther (James Stableford)

2, Baby X (Charles Esse)

3, Tiaki (Charles youngman)

Performance Cruiser B

1, Anticipation (Pete Newlands)

2, Challenger (Adam Ridett and Phil Moore)

3, Solid Air (Richard Strong)

Performance Cruiser C

1, Sam (Peter Hopps, Hilary Cook & Serena Alexander)

2, Minx 4 (Jonathan Gardiner)

3, Islay (David Neville)

Cape 31

1, Gallivanter III (Tor McLaren & Team Gallivanter)

2, Katabatic (Lance Adams)

3, Squirt (Russell Peters & Family)

Contessa 32

1, Drumbeat (Eldred Himsworth, Mark Himsworth, Roger Shapland)

2, Andaxi (Donna Rouse-Collen)

3, Blanco (Ray Rouse)

Club Cruiser

1, Chameleon Of Cowes (Louis Kenna)

2, Panda Of Hamble (Barnes & Smyth)

3, Aqua (Ushaka) (Mark Attrill)

Daring

1, Dauntless (Giles Peckham, Milo Carver, Richard Romer-Lee)

2, Doublet (Graham Wilkinson)

3, Debutante (Sir Richard Ottaway)

Dragon

1, Bluebottle (Graham Bailey)

2, Ecstatic (Eric Williams)

3, Christianna (Michael & Helen Wilson)

Etchells

1, China Wight (Nick Stagg)

2, Sumo (Anthony Parke)

3, Rocketman (Rob Goddard)

Flying 15

1, Men Behaving Badly (Rupert Mander)

2, Fourwinds (Charles & Charlie Apthorp)

3, Forced Family Fun (Richard Jordan)

HP30

1, Moral Compass (Jerry Hill & Richard Faulkner)

2, Peggy (Jon Powell)

3, Go West Cogital (Alain Waha & Matthew Waite)

J/70 (Race 7)

1, Calypso (J Calascione & J Peters)

2, Chaotic (Nick Phillips)

3, Brutus II (Charles Thompson)

J/70 (Race 8)

1, Calypso (J Calascione & J Peters)

2, Chaotic (Nick Phillips)

3, Dsp (Douglas Struth)

J/70 (Race 9)

1, Jelvis (Martin Dent)

2, Calypso (J Calascione & J Peters)

3, Chaotic (Nick Phillips)

J/109

1, Brown Teal (Clementi, Sheldon & Walker)

2, Jenie (Charles & Rosie Berry)

3, Jazzy Jellyfish (Jamie Scrimgeour, Jamie Campbell & David Bennett)

Mermaid

1, Bluebell (CHARLES GLANVILLE)

2, Amethyst (Ben Few Brown)

3, Cynthia (John Sandiford Haigh)

Quarter Ton

1, Blt (Sam Laidlaw)

2, Bullit (Julian Metherell)

3, Per Elisa (N Dowling)

Redwing

1, Quail (James Wilson & Edmund Peel)

2, Harlequin (John Raymond & Matt Alexander)

3, Red Gauntlet II (Annie, Joe & Bel Robertson)

SB20 (Race 7)

1, Xcellent (John Pollard)

2, Breaking Bod (Charles Whelan & Richard McAdam)

3, Ethel (Oliver Hill)

SB20 (Race 8)

1, Ethel (Oliver Hill)

2, Breaking Bod (Charles Whelan & Richard McAdam)

3, Xcellent (John Pollard)

SB20 (Race 9)

1, Xcellent (John Pollard)

2, Ethel (Oliver Hill)

3, Breaking Bod (Charles Whelan & Richard McAdam)

Sigma 33

1, Stan The Boat (Toby Gorman)

2, Prospero Of Hamble (Allan Fraser)

3, Kerry Jeanne (Kerry Jeanne)

Sonar

1, Bertie (Alistair Barter)

2, Jenny (Simon clarke)

3, Acf Dolphin (Andrew Cassell Foundation)

Sonata

1, Joey (Andy Pinkham, Will Smyth & Ollie Smyth)

2, Bd2 (Alistair Bolton)

3, Sonic (Robin Leather)

Sportsboat

1, Justify (Ross Bowdler)

2, Laughing Fish (Neil Angel, Nick Denyer)

3, King Louie (Malcolm Thorpe)

Squib

1, Artemis 2 (Chris Rust)

2, Squiggle (Jono Brown)

3, Bacchante Vii (Joe Henry)

Sunbeam

1, Danny (Roger Wickens)

2, Query (Tim Hill)

3, Harmony (Patrick Green)

Sunsail F41.0

1, Don’T Panik (DON’T PANIK)

2, Opihr (Opihr Ocean Racing)

3, Hollis 2 (Mr Malcolm Hollis)

Victory

1, Pelican (Hugh Pringle)

2, Zinnia (Team Scammell)

3, Peregrine (Team Peregrine)

X One Design

1, Madeleine (Penelope Fulford)

2, Clair De Lune (Jeremy Baker)

3, Foxglove (Ashford, Stupple & Palmer)