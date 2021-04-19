ILCA European Continental Qualification – Day 1

First day of racing at the 2021 ILCA Vilamoura European Continental Qualification event.

After 2 flight races for the women’s Radial, Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark (1,1) is tied for the lead with Vasileia Karachaliou (1,1) of Greece.

Best placed British competitor was Alison Young with a 10 and 8, in ninth place overall.

In the men’s Laser after 2 flight races, Robert Scheidt (2,2) of Brazil leads by one point from Maxim Niklaev (3,2) of Russia.

Best placed British competitor was Michael Becket with a 10, 8, and in seventh place overall.



Radial European Continental Qualification – Leaders after 2 flight races (89 entries)

1 DEN 215501 Anne-Marie RINDOM – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

1 GRE 217716 Vasileia KARACHALIOU – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

3 FRA 206297 Marie BARRUE – – 4 4 – – 8 pts

4 JPN 199066 Manami DOI – – 8 2 – – 10 pts

5 ISR 200723 Shay KAKON – – 3 7 – – 10 pts

6 FIN 212072 Tuula TENKANEN – – 11 3 – – 14 pts

7 ESP 214489 Ascensión ROCA DE TOGORES – – 5 9 – – 14 pts

8 FRA 212125 Louise CERVERA – – 6 12 – – 18 pts

9 GBR 206251 Alison YOUNG – – 10 8 – – 18 pts

10 NED 211391 Maxime JONKER – – 9 9 – – 18 pts

11 NED 213474 Mirthe AKKERMAN – – 3 16 – – 19 pts

12 FIN 211133 Monika MIKKOLA – – 14 6 – – 20 pts

13 BLR 217599 Tatiana DROZDOVSKAYA – – 18 3 – – 21 pts

14 TUR 217569 Ecem GUZEL – – 2 22 – – 24 pts

15 DEN 207195 Anna MUNCH – – 18 6 – – 24 pts

Other GBR:

54 GBR 218716 Hannah SNELLGROVE – – 27 23 – – 50 pts

55 GBR 217870 Daisy COLLINGRIDGE – – 16 35 – – 51 pts

Laser European Continental Qualification – Leaders after 2 flight races (139 entries)

1 BRA 207711 Robert SCHEIDT – – 2 2 – – 4 pts

2 RUS 211929 Maxim NIKOLAEV – – 3 2 – – 5 pts

3 CRO 212013 Tonči STIPANOVIĆ – – 9 1 – – 10 pts

4 PER 217115 Stefano PESCHIERA – – 6 4 – – 10 pts

5 FIN 214111 Kaarle TAPPER – – 1 10 – – 11 pts

6 GER 191131 Philipp BUHL – – 2 10 – – 12 pts

7 GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT – – 9 3 – – 12 pts

8 ESP 211710 Joel RODRIGUEZ PEREZ – – 7 7 – – 14 pts

9 ESP 211309 Joaquin BLANCO ALBALAT – – 14 1 – – 15 pts

10 BEL 217927 William DE SMET – – 1 14 – – 15 pts

11 RUS 212777 Daniil KRUTSKIKH – – 11 4 – – 15 pts

12 NOR 217124 Hermann TOMASGAARD – – 13 3 – – 16 pts

13 USA 217275 Charlie BUCKINGHAM – – 7 9 – – 16 pts

14 SUI 210211 Eliot MERCERON – – 5 12 – – 17 pts

15 GUA 211981 Juan Ignacio MAEGLI – – 10 7 – – 17 pts

Other GBR:

22 GBR 215613 Elliot HANSON – – 15 11 – – 26 pts

39 GBR 217866 Sam WHALEY – – 16 27 – – 43 pts

