Lanzarote International Regatta – Day 1 Results

The Lanzarote International Regatta is the last chance for countries to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, and 24 counties are still battling for an Olympic place in the three classes competing here – 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17.

While many of the competitors will welcome this event as a chance to finally get some high-level competition in their build-up to the Europeans scheduled for 4 May in Thessaliniki, Greece, and then the Tokyo Games in July, for others it could be the end of the Olympic road.

In the men’s 49er, Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove (3,3,1) finished as day 1 leaders, raising hopes of qualifying Ireland for the Tokyo Games.

In seond place are the Team GB pair, Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell (4,1,4) and third Erwan Fischer and Jukien Thibault (2,2,6) of France.

In the women’s 49erFX, Lili Sebesi and Albane Dubois (2,8,1) of France are tied for the lead with Norway’s Helene Naess and Maria Ronningen (5,2,4) both on 11 points.

In third place are Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz of Holland (1,3,8) with 12 points.

A terrible day for the two British teams who never broke into single figures, with Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton in 26 place, and Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey 32nd.

In the Nacra 17 multihull fleet, Germany’s Paul Kohlhoff and Crew (2,2,1) lead by 10 points from Quen.Delapierre and Manon Audinet (5,2,4) of France.

The organisers aim to run three races per day, finishing with the Medal Races on Friday 26 March.

49er Men – International Regatta – Leaders after day 1 (42 entries)

1st IRL99 ROBERT DICKSON and SEAN WADDILOVE – – 3 3 1 – – 7 pts

2nd GBR8 DYLAN FLETCHER and STU BITHELL – – 4 1 4 – – 9 pts

3rd FRA655 ERWAN FISCHER and JULIEN THIBAULT – – 2 2 6 – – 10 pts

4th CRO83 SIME FANTELA and MIHOVIL FANTELA – – 1 4 6 – – 11 pts

5th ESP97 DIEGO BOTÍN and IAGO LÓPEZ – – 5 5 2 – – 12 pts

6th GBR284 CHRIS TAYLOR and RHOS HAWES – – 6 6 5 – – 17 pts

7th USA76 IAN BARROES and HANS HENKEN – – 14 1 3 – – 18 pts

8th NED49 BART LAMBRIEX and PIM VAN VUGT – – 1 8 9 – – 18 pts

9th DEN7 JONAS WARRER and JAKOB PRECHT JENSEN – – 7 2 11 – – 20 pts

10th GBR17 JACK HAWKINS and CHRIS THOMAS – – 3 11 9 – – 23 pts

11th FRA95 LUCAS RUAL and EMILI AMOROS – – 17 5 2 – – 24 pts

12th ESP966 ANDRÉS BARRIO and ANTONIO TORRADO – – 10 4 10 – – 24 pts

13th ITA504 MARCO ANESSI and EDOARDO GAMBA – – 8 10 7 – – 25 pts

14th IRL11 RYAN SEATON and SEAFRA GUILFOYLE – – 11 7 8 – – 26 pts

15th BEL24 YANNICK LEFEBVRE and TOM PELSMAEKERS – – 18 8 1 – – 27 pts

Other GBR:

24th GBR234 JAMES GRUMMETT and DANIEL BUDDEN – – 9 14 10 – – 33 pts

49erFX Women – International Regatta – Leaders after day 1 (46 entries)

1st FRA4 LILI SEBESI and ALBANE DUBOIS – – 2 8 1 – – 11 pts

2nd NOR26 HELENE NÆSS and MARIE RØNNINGEN – – 5 2 4 – – 11 pts

3rd NED8 ANNEMIEK BEKKERING and ANNETTE DUETZ – – 1 3 8 – – 12 pts

4th BRA12 MARTINE GRAEL and KAHENA KUNZE – – 2 2 9 – – 13 pts

5th DEN11 IDA M.BAAD NIELSEN and v – – 4 9 3 – – 16 pts

6th ESP1 TAMARA ECHEGOYEN and PAULA BARCELÓ – – 3 8 6 – – 17 pts

7th BEL240 ISAURA MAENHAUT and ANOUK GEURTS – – 6 14 1 – – 21 pts

8th DEN370 JOHANNE SCHMIDT and ANDREA SCHMIDT – – 13 4 4 – – 21 pts

9th NZL16 ALEXANDRA MALONEY and MOLLY MEECH – – 7 6 8 – – 21 pts

10th FIN14 NOORA RUSKOLA and MIKAELA WULFF – – 10 7 5 – – 22 pts

11th CRO112 ENIA NINCEVIC and MIHAELA ZJENA – – 14 5 5 – – 24 pts

12th USA3 STEPHANIE ROBLE and MARGARET SHEA – – 5 10 10 – – 25 pts

13th NED64 WILLEMIJN OFFERMAN and ELISE DE RUIJTER – – 12 3 11 – – 26 pts

14th RUS301 ZOYA NOVIKOVA and DIANA SABIROVA – – 4 4 21 – – 29 pts

15th SWE15 JULIA GROSS and HANNA KLINGA – – 14 1 15 – – 30 pts

GBR:

26th GBR230 MEGAN BRICKWOOD and STEPHANIE ORTON – – 12 11 12 – – 35 pts

32nd GBR7 CHARLOTTE DOBSON and SASKIA TIDEY – – 11 17 13 – – 41 pts

Nacra 17 Mixed – International Regatta – Leaders after day 1 (20 entries)

1st GER77 PAUL KOHLHOFF and A N Other – – 2 2 1 – – 5 pts

2nd FRA56 QUEN.DELAPIERRE and MANON AUDINET – – 1 12 2 – – 15 pts

3rd FRA51 TIM MOURNIAC and NOA ANCIAN – – 4 8 3 – – 15 pts

4th DEN31 N. SAOUMA-PEDERSEN and MATHIAS BRUUN – – 3 5 7 – – 15 pts

5th SWE44 JÄRUDD EMIL and JONSSON CECILIA – – 6 7 4 – – 17 pts

6th ESP28 TARA PACHECO and FLORIAN TRITTEL – – 11 1 6 – – 18 pts

7th JPN459 SHIBUKI IITSUKA and ERI HATAYAMA – – 7 4 10 – – 21 pts

8th FIN27 SINEM KURTBAY and JANNE JARVINE – – 10 6 5 – – 21 pts

9th NED484 LAILA VAN DER MEER and BJARNE BOUWER – – 9 3 11 – – 23 pts

10th GRE515 ORDANIS PASCHALIDIS and MYRTO PAPADOPOULOU – – 13 9 12 – – 34 pts

