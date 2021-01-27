Finish line sprint to decide Vendee Globe winner

Who will get the advantage on this nerve shredding final sprint? It’s difficult to say because everything will depend on the direction and strength of the breeze in the last sixty miles.

Charlie Dalin (APIVA) maintains his Vendee Globe lead, with Louis Burton (Bureau Vallée 2) gaining from the north.



Boris Herrmann (Seaexplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco) is in third place and Thomas Ruyant (LinkedOut) in fourth



Dalin has made five gybes in the last 130 miles, since passing to the north of Cape Finisterre.

While Herrmann, 72nm behind Dalin, has six hours compensation to deduct from his elapsed time, so in essence Dalin needs 120 miles of cushion or a bit less.

Yannick Bestaven in 5th place, has 10hrs and 15 minutes of redress and so to beat him Herrmann needs four hours and 15 minutes between him and the skipper of Maître Coq IV.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 80 – Wed 27 Jan – 08:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 184nm to finish – sailing at 19+ knots

2nd FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 61 nm – sailing at 18+ knots

3rd FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 72 nm – sailing at 13+ knots

4th FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 155 nm

5th FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 182 nm

6th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 275 nm

7th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 313 nm

8th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 432 nm

9th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 595 nm

10th FRA Maxime SOREL – V and B-MAYENNE – 815 nm

GBR:

19th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 3356 nm

22nd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 4520 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo, Isabelle Joschke, Sébastien Destremau

