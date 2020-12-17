Vendee Globe – Ruyant back on course

Thomas Ruyant is back on course after a scare which required him to stop LinkedOut last night.

Ruyant explained this morning that his bow compartment filled up in less than 30 minutes because his hatches had been forced open by the water pressure.

He was stopped for several hours and reported this morning,

“The two front hatch latches opened because of the waves. At the time I was sailing at over 25 knots. The boat filled up in 30 minutes while I was asleep. I really believed history repeating itself!”

Yannick Bestaven on Maître CoQ IV continues to lead this morning, 101 nm ahead of Ruyant with Charlie Dalin on APIVIA in third place.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 40 – Thu 17Dec – 08:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 11,905 nm to finish – sailing at 15 knots

2nd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 101 nm

3rd FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 134 nm

4th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 489 nm

5th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 499 nm

6th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 509 nm

7th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 523 nm

8th FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 541 nm

9th FRA Isabelle JOSCHKE – MACSF – 668 nm

10th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 688 nm

GBR:

18th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 3221 nm

23rd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 4060 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo

Full rankings available here . . .