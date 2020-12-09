Trophée Jules Verne – Sodebo head below Kerguelens

Sodebo Ultim 3 has slowed over Tuesday night, with a decrease in their lead over Idec Sport’s Trophée Jules Verne record time – now at 235 miles.

Thomas Coville and his teammates should spend Wednesday night (9 Dec) passing under the Kerguelens or Desolation Islands (Îles de la Désolation).

The Kerguelens are currently a territory of France, so part of the EU, and are home to a weather base.

On board Sodebo, the crew also follows the wanderings of the Vendée Globe sailors, located to their north.

The Vendee sailors have to stay out of an Ice Exclusion Zone, while the Jules Verne sailors do not have any such restriction.

Sam Goodchild explained . . . “We look at the rankings on the computer, it’s great to follow, we are much further south than them, but we experience more or less the same things at the same times.”

Listen to Sam Goodchild here – in English after the French intro . . .