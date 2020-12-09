Datchet Flyer opens the Seldén SailJuice Winter Series

The 2020 Datchet Flyer saw a record entry of 134 boats, with COVID restrictions and social distancing, the event was split into two, with Double handers on Saturday and Single handers, Sunday.

Winners of Saturday’s doublehanded event were Simon Horsfield and Katie Burridge from Thorney Island SC sailing a 2000.

Second place went to Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrane from Netley SC in their 505, and thid place went to Andy Smith and Phil Hodgkins of Bassenthwaite SC in a GP14.

In Sunday’s singlehanded event it was an all Solo class podium, with first Ian Dobson from Burwin SC, second Fraser Hayden from Papercourt SC and thirdPatrick Overs of Paxton Lakes SC.

Datchet did a fantastic job of delivering a great event in these difficult times.

Datchet Flyer – Double handed – 3 races (53 Entries)

1st 2000 Simon HORSFIELD and Katie BURRIDGE – Thorney Island SC 1 -2.5 1 – – 2 pts

2nd 505 Roger GILBERT and Ben MCGRANE – Netley SC -50 1 5 – – 6 pts

3rd GP14 Andy SMITH and Phil HODGKINS – Bassenthwaite -13 7 2 – – 9 pts

4th Enterprise Nigel BIRD and Andy BIRD – RY! -20 2.5 8 – – 10.5 pts

5th 505 Penny CLARK and Russell CLARK – SBSC RNSA 3 8 -10 – – 11 pts

6th Norfolk Punt Colin MURRAY and Andy COUCH – Invergordon BC 7.5 4 -9 – – 11.5 pts

7th GP14 Nigel Pepperdine and Richard Pepperdine – SHC -19 5.5 6 – – 11.5 pts

8th RS800 Thomas MORRIS and Guy FILLMORE – Hayling Island SC 4 9 -11 – – 13 pts

9th Merlin Rocket Thomas GILLARD and Rachael RHODES – SHSC/SVSC 2 12 -28 – – 14 pts

10th Merlin Rocket Alan KRALING and Pete NICHOLSON – Waldringfield 12 -17 3 – – 15 pts

Datchet Flyer – Single handed – 2 races (78 Entries)

1st Solo Ian DOBSON – Burwain SC 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd Solo Fraser HAYDEN – Papercourt SC 3 2 – – 5 pts

3rd Solo Patrick OVERS – Paxton Lakes SC 2 4 – – 6 pts

4th OK Sam THOMPSON – Rnsa 5 3 – – 8 pts

5th Streaker Tom GILLARD – Sheffield Viking SC 4 5 – – 9 pts

6th RS Aero 7 Peter BARTON – Lymington Town SC 6 7 – – 13 pts

7th Laser (ILCA 7) Tom BRINDLEY – Redesmere SC 8 6 – – 14 pts

8th RS Vareo Luke FISHER – Emberton Park SC 9 8 – – 17 pts

9th RS Aero 9 Chris LARR – Draycote Water SC 7 15 – – 22 pts

10th RS Vareo Nick CRICKMORE – Waveney & Oulton 23 9 – – 32 pts

Full results available here . . .

