Datchet Flyer opens the Seldén SailJuice Winter Series this weekend

The Datchet Flyer, opening round of the Seldén SailJuice Winter Series, has attracted a record entry of 122 boats for this weekend.



With Covid restrictions uppermost in organisers’ minds, the doublehanders will race on Saturday 6 December, and the singlehanders on Sunday 7 December.

Although there were almost 200 pre-registrations of interest, the second Covid lockdown has caused some local access problems.

As it is, everyone that is able to make it to Datchet Water Sailing Club this weekend has been awarded a place.

As ever the rock stars are out in force:

Not least last year’s winner of the Datchet Flyer, RS Aero sailor Pete Barton, as well as the defending champions of last season’s Seldén SailJuice Winter Series, Simon Horsfield and Katie Burridge in the 2000.

The 505s sees former Olympic representative Penny Clark sailing with husband Russ, who will be up against former national champions Charlie Walters and Dougal Cram, and reigning European Champions Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrane.

With a moderate to strong forecast, it could suit the world-class Fireball crews such as Chips Howarth/Vyv Townend and Matt Burge/Dan Schieber who between them have won more world and national titles than perhaps any of them can remember.

The Contenders will also relish a stronger forecast, notably local legend Stuart Jones.

Online Briefing and Club Access restrictions:

There will be an online briefing this Friday evening with vital information about participation this weekend.

Please note that access to the club is forbidden other than in an emergency, so it’s important to bring your own drinking water, food and any other provisions that you might normally expect to buy at the club.

And be ready to do your changing by the car, not in the changing rooms.

All communications for the event will be online, including protest hearings, briefings, prize giving, and all back-office functions.

Seldén SailJuice Winter Series 2020/21:

Datchet Flyer, Datchet Water SC – 5 & 6 December 2020

Burghfield Brass Monkey, Burghfield SC – 27 December 2020

Grafham Grand Prix, Grafham Water SC – 3 January 2021

CANCELLED – Bloody Mary, Queen Mary SC – 9 January 2021

King George Gallop, King George SC – 23 January 2021

John Merricks Tiger Trophy, Rutland SC – 6 & 7 February 2021

Oxford Blue, Oxford SC – 13 February 2021

RESCHEDULED – Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash, Draycote Water SC – 6 & 7 March 2021

Related Post:

Making the Seldén SailJuice Winter Series work

SailJuice Winter Series hit by Lockdown