RS:X Europeans – Right moves for British competitors on Day 2

Second day of competition at the RS:X 2020 European Championships taking place at Vilamoura , Portugal.

A better day for the British competitors, the wet and windy conditions more to their liking.

Emma Wilson finishing the day in third place and Tom Squires in eleventh place.

Both winning a race on the way to improving their overall positions.

But after six races and the first discard kicking in, there was no change to the overall leaders, with Charline Picon (-10, 1, 1) of France leading the women and Israel’s Yoav Cohen (2, 5, 4) the men.

While Charline Picon continued to dominate the women’s event, Byron Kokkalanis of Greece was the stand-out performer for the men, where two race wins and the discard of the 30th from yesterday, rocketed him into third overall.

RS:X European Championship – Women after 6 races, 1 discard (31 entries)

1st FRA 4 Charline PICON – – 10 20 1 3 4 -10 1 1 – – 10 pts

2nd ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 17 23 5 -6 3 2 2 5 – – 17 pts

3rd GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 18 27 3 4 -9 1 3 7 – – 18 pts

4th POL 8 Zofia NOCETI KLEPACKA – – 19 26 -7 2 2 5 7 3 – – 19 pts

5th NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS – – 25 36 6 1 5 -11 11 2 – – 25 pts

6th ITA 1 Giorgia SPECIALE U21 – – 29 41 4 5 6 8 -12 6 – – 29 pts

7th ISR 7 Maya MORRIS – – 29 46 2 8 7 -17 4 8 – – 29 pts

8th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 35 49 12 10 -14 3 6 4 – – 35 pts

9th ESP 1 Blanca MANCHON – – 37 51 8 7 1 -14 9 12 – – 37 pts

10th DEN 321 Laerke BUHL-HANSEN – – 48.5 62.5 10 -14 13 7 10 RDG – – 48.5 pts

Other GBR: 26th Alysia Gibson.

RS:X European Championship – Men after 6 races, 1 discard (43 entries)

1st ISR 253 Yoav COHEN – – -7 2 2 2 5 4 – – 15 pts

2nd ISR 24 Yoav OMER – – 10 9 1 3 -17 3 – – 26 pts

3rd GRE 8 Byron KOKKALANIS – – 6 18 -30 6 1 1 – – 32 pts

4th ITA 88 Mattia CAMBONI – – 8 1 6 -10 8 10 – – 33 pts

5th ISR 11 Shahar ZUBARI – – 4 8 -22 11 10 2 – – 35 pts

6th FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD – – BFD 11 7 4 7 11 – – 40 pts

7th ESP 1 Angel GRANDA ROQUE – – 2 10 5 -18 11 16 – – 44 pts

8th ISR 60 Tom REUVENY U21 – – 11 -22 17 9 3 6 – – 46 pts

9th SUI 36 Mateo SANZ LANZ – – 5 4 3 -34 23 12 – – 47 pts

10th NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – -15 13 11 15 2 8 – – 49 pts

11th GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES – – 18 -21 20 1 4 9 – – 52 pts

Full results available here . .