Vendee Globe – Final repairs video from Alex Thomson

Re-join Alex Thomson as he pushes on with the final stages of the repair work onboard HUGO BOSS to rejoin the Vendee Globe.

This ‘final repairs’ video – ‘hopefully for the last time’ – posted around 12:00 hrs on Wednesday 25 November by Alex, as he attaches final strengthening structure to the damaged frame.

It’s been tough work in cramped, humid conditions. But so far, so good!



Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 18 – Wed 24 Nov – 14:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 18,972 nm to finish

2nd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 78 nm

3rd FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 364 nm

4th FRA Kevin Escoffier – PRB – 453 nm

5th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 475 nm

6th FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 477 nm

7th FRA Sebastien Simon – ARKEA PAPREC – 582 nm

8th GBR Alex Thomson – HUGO BOSS – 646 nm – sailing at 8.3 knots

9th GBR Sam Davies – INITIATIVES-COEUR – 584 nm

10th FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 690 nm

11th FRA Benjamin Dutreux – OMIA – Water Family – 742 nm

Other GBR:

23rd GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 1865 nm

26th GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 2371 nm

Retired: Nicolas Troussel

Full results available here . . .