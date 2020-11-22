Upset win for tech2 in first NSW 18ft Skiff Championship race

The Australian champion tech2 team of Jack Macartney, Charlie Wyatt and Lewis Brake took out Race 1 of the NSW 18ft Skiff Championship on Sydney Harbour on Sunday 22 November.

Three boats were ruled out of the race for being over the start line within one minute of the start

This proved to be a critical decision as the defending champion, the Winning Group team of John Winning Jr., Seve Jarvin and Sam Newton actually sailed the course and finished just ahead of the official winner, tech2.

Tech2’s official win was a healthy 1m 57s from The Oak Double Bay-4 Pines team of Aron Everett, Courtney Mahar and Charlie Gundy.

The Yandoo’s team of John Winning, Mike Kennedy and Jasper Warren were back in third place.

Keagan York’s Finport Finance came home strongly over the latter half of the course to finish in fourth place, ahead of Shaw and Partners Financial Services of Jim Colley) with Andoo of Marcus Ashley-Jones in sixth place.

The race was sailed in light, patchy North-East wind, between 7-15 knots, and gave the crews in the 18-boat fleet a difficult time as each team went in search of the best breeze on both the windward and downwind legs of the course.

NSW 18ft Skiff Championship – Race 1 Sunday 22 November



1st Tech2 – (Jack Macartney / Charlie Wyatt / Lewis Brake) – – 01:35:35

2nd The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines – (Aron Everett / Courtney Mahar / Charlie Gundy) – – 01:37:32

3rd Yandoo – (John Winning Snr / Jasper Warren / Mike Kennedy) – – 01:37:41

4th Finport Finance / Breene & Breene Solicitors – (Keagan York / Matt Stenta. Dan Phillips) – – 01:38:00

5th Shaw & Partners Financial Services – (Jim Colley / Harry Bethwaite / Max Paul) – – 01:38:14

6th Andoo – (Marcus Ashley Jones / Cam Gundy / Jeronimo Harrison) – – 01:38:33

7th Bird and Bear – (James Dorron / Darren Mccavanagh / John Walton) – – 01:39:22

8th thekitchenmaker.com.au – (Jordan Girdis / Lachlan Doyle / Tom Quigley) – – 01:39:31

9th Vintec – (Tom Cunich / Miles Davey / Flynn Twomey) – – 01:39:48

10th Noakesailing – (Sean Langman / Ed Powys / Josh Porebski) – – 01:40:14

11th AppliancesOnline.com.au – (Simon Nearn / Tom Grimes / Brandon Buynik) – – 01:42:58

12th Birkenhead Point Marina – (Tim Westwood / Alex Chittendon / Ben Psaltis) – – 01:43:27

13th Ilve – (Pedro Vozone / Josh Marks / Paddy Bannon) – – 01:45:14

14th Lazarus Capital Partners – (Lachlan Steel / Jerome Watts / Matt Doyle) – – 01:45:40

Race 2 of the NSW Championship will be conducted next Sunday, 29 November.

Frank Quealey – Australian 18 Footers League Ltd