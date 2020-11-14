Jean Le Cam takes Vendee lead on day 7

Jean Le Cam on Yes we Cam! has taken the lead of the the Vendee Globe at this mornings 07:00 hrs ranking.

Alex Thomson sent the following at 04:00 hrs . . . ‘Jean Le Cam, Jean Le Cam is coming for me! To be where he is with that boat, at his age, it is unbelievable, brilliant.’

Benjamin Dutreux is third on OMIA-Water Family. His boat was Thomson’s Farr design on which he finished third in 2012-13.

A canny Figaro racer and Tour Voile sailor Dutreux on his easterly routing has still ten miles or so in hand over the foilers.

Thomas Ruyant (LinkedOut) continues to impress with his nicely balanced routing and is fourth, as does Sam Davies in seventh on Initiatives Coeur.

Thomson on HUGO BOSS is in recovery mode and looking forward to finally getting into a more acceptable sleep regime and hopefully drawing a reward for his audacious, but measured passage through storm Theta.

He was racing in 15 kts of NNW’ly breeze this morning and anticipating a day of downwind sailing with a gybe programmed later on.

The only unexpected aspect to his plan is that man Jean Le Cam. The French veteran is now indicated ahead of Hugo Boss this morning but his speed – 15 knots – remains much the same as his British rival.

Thomson has gained separation, moving gradually some 55 miles west of Le Cam’s more direct southerly course.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 7 -Sat 14 Nov at 07:00 hrs UK

1st FRA 01 Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam ! – 0.0 nm

2nd GBR 99 Alex Thomson – HUGO BOSS – 4.4 nm

3rd FRA 09 Benjamin Dutreux – OMIA – Water Family – 49.0 nm

4th FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 78.0 nm

5th FRA Kevin Escffier – PRB – 82.0 nm

6th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 89.0 nm

7th FRA Sam Davies – INITIATIVES-COEUR – 104.0 nm

8th FRA Nicolas Troussel – CORUM L’EPARGNE – 111.0 nm

9th FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 112.0 nm

10th FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 120 nm

Other GBR:

24th GBR 777 Pip Hare – Medallia – 401 nm

26th FRA 50 Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 547.0 nm

