Classic autumn 29er Eurocup regatta on Lake Garda

The 29er Eurocup, the classic autumn regatta on Garda Trentino, which this year was characterized by three beautiful days out of four, ended Tuesday in Riva del Garda.

The men’s podium was topped by Optimist world champion Richard Schultheis with crew Max Körner, who put together a series including 4 first, two second, and two thirds, to take victory

They finished nine points ahead of the French pair Tangi le Goff and Youenn Bertin, with third Slovenians Rok Verderber and Daniel Cante.

In the women’s category it was a close battle, won by Italy’s Malika Bellomi and Beatrice Conti, with second Agata Scalmazzi and Giulia Vezzoli also of Italy.

In third place were the French pair Chloé Revil and Nell Castilla.



Although numbers were down this year due to the Covid-19 problems, still over 60 teams took part.

The top ten remained very international with six different nations: France the best with three teams in the top ten and on the podium for both male and female.

Sailing events on Garda Trentino are not over and the European Star Championship is scheduled for the next few days at Fraglia Vela Riva.

Full results available here . . .