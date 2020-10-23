iQFOiL International Games – Four GBR make it into Final Series

No racing on day 4 of the iQFOiL International Games on Lake Garda after thick clouds prevented both the North and South breeze to fill in and the rains fell relentlessly all day!

The event thus goes into Saturday’s Finals Series for the Top 12, with Thursday’s results for both the Men and Women fleet.

This will mean that Britain’s Sam Sills and Matt Barton will compete in the Men, and Islay Watson and Imogen Sills in the Women’s finals.

The Finals Series consist of three races:

A quarter final among riders from 12th to 5th, after which four will move to the semis joining the 4th and 3rd overall.

The first two to cross the finishing line will compete in a winner-takes-all final race with the 2nd and 1st of the qualifying series.

If the wind is over 10 knots the chosen format will be a Course race, if below a Slalom race.

MEN Top 12

1 – Nicolas Goyard (FRA) – straight through to the final

2 – Sebastian Koerdel (GER) – straight through to the final

3 – Kiran Badloe (NED) – straight through to the semi final

4 – Matteo Iachino (ITA) – straight through to the semi final

5 – Samuel Sills (GBR)

6 – Pierre Lecoq (FRA)

7 – Thomas Goyard (FRA)

8 – Matthew Barton (GBR)

9 – Steven van Broeckhoven (BEL)

10 – Alexandre Cousin (FRA)

11 – Huig-Jan Tak (NED)

12 – Clement Bourgeois (FRA)

WOMEN Top 12

1 – Helene Noesmoen (FRA) – straight through to the final

2 – Maja Dziarnowska (POL) – straight through to the final

3 – Delphine Cousin (FRA) – straight through to the semi final

4 – Noy Drihan (ISR) – straight through to the semi final

5 – Islay Watson (GBR)

6 – Lucie Belbeoch (FRA)

7 – Imogen Sills (GBR)

8 – Pilas Lamadrid Trueba (ESP)

9 – Lilian de Geus (NED)

10 – Daniele Peleg (ISR)

11 – Shachar Reshef (ISR)

12 – Sorin Lola (FRA)

Full results available here . . .