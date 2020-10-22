iQFOiL International Games – Gold Fleet format for Day 3

Day three and a strong at 12-16 knots allowing both the Men’s Gold fleet and the Women two exciting and fair Course races and a Slalom race.
Nicholas Goyard (FRA) won both the men’s course races, thus consolidating his overall leadership going in to the afternoon session of competition.
Sebastian Koerdel (GER) was second in the first race, then a 13th that he was able to discard, but recovered with a win in the afternoon Slalom race, to take second overall, nine points ahead of Kiran Badle (NED).
In the Women’s fleet, Helene Noesmoen (FRA) who is proving to be the best all round rider so far, scored another first and second. Noy Drihan (ISR) won the second race after discarding an 18 in the first.
In the women the Slalom went again to Helene Noesmoen, who has six wins out of 11 races, Maja Dziarnowska (POL) was second and Lena Ersilia (GER) third.
Overall Noesmoen leads with 14 points from Dziarnowska with 35 points and in third Delphine Cousin (FRA) on 37 points.
For the British competitors, Sam Sills moves into fifth in the men, with Matt Barton now up into eighth.
While Islay Watson gains a place to fifth in the women with Imogen Sills now in seventh place.
Men – Overall Racing after 8 + 3 gold races, 2 discards (118 entries)
1st FRA-465 NICOLAS GOYARD – – 10 pts
2nd GER-220 SEBASTIAN KOERDEL – – 13 10.0 pts
3rd NED-9 KIRAN BADLOE – – 19 pts
4th ITA-140 MATTEO IACHINO – – 26.5 pts
5th GBR-60 SAMUEL SILLS – – 37 pts
6th FRA-14 PIERRE LE COQ – – 41 pts
7th FRA-3 THOMAS GOYARD – – 42pts
8th GBR-983 MATTHEW BARTON – – 44.5 pts
9th BEL-72 STEVEN VAN BROECKHOVEN – – 45 pts
10th FRA-6 COUSIN ALEXANDRE – – 47 pts
Women – Overa ll Racing after 11 races, 2 discard (66 entries)
1st FRA-57 HÉLÈNE NOESMOEN – – 14 pts
2nd POL-7 MAJA DZIARNOWSKA – – 35 pts
3rd FRA-775 DELPHINE COUSIN – – 37 pts
4th ISR-19 NOY DRIHAN – – 59 pts
5th GBR-529 ISLAY WATSON – – 67 pts
6th FRA-18 LUCIE BELBEOCH – – 74 pts
7th GBR-561 IMOGEN SILLS – – 84 pts
8th ESP-12 PILAR LAMADRID TRUEBA – – 99 pts
9th NED-3 LILIAN DE GEUS – – 108 pts
10th ISR-351 SHACHAR RESHEF – – 113 pts
Other GBR:
20th GBR-96 JENNA GIBSON – – 163 pts
26th GBR-714 EMILY HALL – – 199 pts