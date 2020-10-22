2020 Optimist European Championship – Day 3 racing

The Optimist European Championship completed the qualifying stage Thursday in Portorož.



With six races completed, qualifications are over. From Friday the competitors will be divided in Gold, Silver and Bronze Fleets to complete the championship.

After six qualifying races, Adriano Cardi Quan (ITA) is tied for the overall lead on 9 points with Weka Bhanubandh (THA).

In third place is Jaime Ayarza on 19 points, with fourth Xavier Garcia on 21 points, both of Spain.

Britain’s Santiago Sseto Cosby (-16, 5) slips back to fifth overall on 22 points.

In the Girls event, Rebecca Geiger (ITA) posted a 1, 2, 1 score to take the lead with 6 points.

Second is Lisa Vucetti (ITA) who was also well on form with a 3, 1, 1 score and has 8 points.

Ewa Lewandowska (POL) jumps up into third place after a 3, 3, 2 score with 17 points, three ahead of Maayan Shemesh (ISR) in fourth.

Britain’s Emma Breese is best placed in 84th overall.

Optimist Boys – After 6 races, 1 discard (156 entries)

1st ITA 9172 Adriano CARDI QUAN – – 2 1 3 2 -4 1 – – 9 pts

2nd THA 1895 Weka BHANUBANDH – – 1 2 -4 3 1 2 – – 9 pts

3rd ESP 3123 Jaime AYARZA MONTENEGRO – – -22 3 11 2 2 1 – – 19 pts

4th ESP 3136 Xavier GARCIA OLLE – – 3 -18 5 1 6 6 – – 21 pts

5th GBR 6583 Santiago SESTO COSBY – – 5 8 1 3 -16 5 – – 22 pts

6th AUT 1308 David RHODE – – 9 2 8 6 1 -17 – – 26 pts

7th ITA 9385 Giuseppe MONTESANO – – 17 1 6 1 2 -29 – – 27 pts

8th ITA 9417 Alex DEMURTAS – – 4 9 5 6 -25 4 – – 28 pts

9th GRE 2879 Konstantinos PORTOSALTE – – 2 5 10 -27 7 8 – – 32 pts

10th POR 2735 Francisco UVA SANCHO – – 1 12 3 -18 6 12 – – 34 pts

GBR

45th GBR 6470 Charlie GATEHOUSE – – 6 -36 15 22 18 21 – – 82 pts

69th GBR 6043 Thomas KELSALL – – 10 28 20 17 -42 30 – – 105 pts

Optimist Girls – After 6 races, 1 discard (113 entries)

1st ITA 9458 Rebecca GEIGER – – 1 1 -13 1 2 1 – – 6 pts

2nd ITA 9459 Lisa VUCETTI – – -8 2 1 3 1 1 – – 8 pts

3rd POL 1827 Ewa LEWANDOWSKA – – 1 -23 8 3 3 2 – – 17 pts

4th ISR 59 Maayan SHEMESH – – 5 6 -7 1 2 6 – – 20 pts

5th ESP 3041 Patricia BAÑEZ AGUIAR – – 4 8 3 5 -20 3 – – 23 pts

6th ESP 2822 Maria CASTILLO MARTIN – – -33 13 1 2 1 7 – – 24 pts

7th ITA 9214 Federica CONTARDI – – -22 1 2 2 18 2 – – 25 pts

8th FRA 2866 Valade LOMANE – – 2 -17 12 6 7 4 – – 31 pts

9th ESP 3106 Marisa VICENS SEGUI – – 5 7 7 4 -12 8 – – 31 pts

10th RSA 2821 Nicola SADLER – – 15 4 4 -33 12 8 – – 43 pts

GBR

84th GBR 6578 Emma BREESE – – 31 BFD 53 28 51 14 – – 177 pts

89th GBR 6541 Ellie CREIGHTON – – 42 31 -45 39 42 29 – – 183 pts

100th GBR 6444 Gwen SARGENT – – UFD 36 46 31 57 44 – – 214 pts

Full results available here . . .