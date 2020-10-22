Mercedes F1 Applied Science working with Ineos Team UK

Mercedes F1’s Applied Science division has been working with Ineos Team UK in preparation for the 36th America’s Cup.

Since August 2019, team members from Applied Science have been dedicated to projects with INEOS Team UK, helping to deliver and accelerate performance for what’s often referred to as ‘Formula One on water’.

Up to 30 engineers from Applied Science have worked on the Ineos Team UK project, working across simulation, manufacturing and control systems to bring F1 know-how and capability to the sea.



“I remember the first time we went up to Brackley, I think two things really stuck out,” said Sir Ben Ainslie, Team Principal and Skipper for Ineos Team UK, on the collaboration with Mercedes F1.

“Firstly, their ethos really, how they approach the technical challenge and how collaborative they were.

“And then secondly, just awestruck by the resources at hand. For our team, clearly, we can benefit massively from that.”

The second Ineos team AC75 was launched in Auckland last week, and revealed a radical scow hull with an dramatic skeg/beam/bustle stretching the full length of the hull.

