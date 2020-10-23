Britannia RB2 takes first flight in Auckland

BRITANNIA, Ineos Team UK’s new AC75 race boat for the 36th America’s Cup, took flight on her first sail out of the Waitematā Harbour on Friday 23 October.

Skipper Ben Ainslie commented, “The early performance indications were good, but we need to maximise our time on the water. The hard work continues.”

“It was great to be back out on Auckland waters, delivering perfect conditions for our first commissioning sail of Britannia (RB2).”

“A huge thank you to the whole shore team and in particular the systems team for their efforts to get us out on the water.”

After a full on week for the systems and shore team completing the final fit out, the British team was met by a 165 strong fleet of racing boats about to start New Zealand’s largest coastal regatta ‘The Coastal Classic’ as they exited the Viaduct for their maiden sail.

Britannia is a significant evolution from the team’s first AC75 with noticeable changes to hull shape and deck layout.

Each of the grinders now has their own individual forward facing fixed position, increasing the overall power output significantly from the RB1 set-up.

Also on display were the new cranked main foils, with the starboard foil having small upturned wing tips attached.

The image above is of the original RB1 ‘scow’ hull version after the skeg was attached to test the planned new style RB2 ‘skiff’ hull type that was in build at that time in the UK.

With 55 days until racing begins in the America’s Cup World Series warm up regatta (Auckland, 17-20 December), Ineos Team UK need to make every second count out on the water.

