iQFOiL International Games – Day 2 Results

The morning began as planned with the women starting at 9:30 for the Marathon race, one of the three formats of the new Olympic sail board; the men followed in right after at 9:40.

The course consisted of a six nautical mile long upwind to Capo Reamol, then a downwind towards Malcesine, sitting on the opposite side from Univela Sailing in Campione. 8 to 10 knots on the racecourse from the North with the typical ‘Peler’.

Kiran Badloe (NED), Rytis Jasunias (LTU) and Alexander Cousin (FRA) were the top three in the men, with Belgian Steven van Broeckhoven in fourth.

In the women, first was Israeli Noy Drihan, followed by two Polish riders, Maja Dziarnowska and Karolina Lipinska, with last nights overall leader Helene Noesmoen finishing in fourth.

With the ‘Ora’ building up as the air warmed in the afternoon, the women were the first to hit the water with the slalom race format, so as to catch up to the races completed by the men from yesterday.

The French PWA rider Delphine Cousin got the first win while the second went to fellow countrywoman Helene Noesmoen, thus consolidating her overall leadership.

Sebastian Koerdel (GER) proved to be the best of the men in the Slalom, winning again in Wednesday’s race, with the Italian PWA windsurfer, Matteo Iachino finishing third.

For the British competitors, Sam Sills is best in the Men in seventh place with Matt Barton 12th. Islay Watson is sixth in the Women with Imogen Sills in eighth place.

Thursday some windward-leeward races are planned in the morning and a couple of slalom races in the afternoon.

Men – Overall Racing after 8 races, 1 discard (118 entries)

1st FRA-465 NICOLAS GOYARD – – 1 1 1 1 3 (7) (7) 1 – – 8.0 pts

2nd GER-220 SEBASTIAN KOERDEL – – 2 2 2 2 1 (4) (4) 1 – – 10.0 pts

3rd NED-9 KIRAN BADLOE – – (8.9) [SCP] 3 3 2 (8) 0.5 0.5 4 – – 13.0 pts

4th ITA-140 MATTEO IACHINO – – 4 3 3 (7) 2 4.5 (4.5) 3 – – 19.5 pts

5th FRA-6 COUSIN ALEXANDRE – – 5 8 (11) 4 2 1.5 1.5 (20) – – 22.0 pts

6th FRA-3 THOMAS GOYARD – – 3 (9) 2 6 3 8 (8) 3 – – 25.0 pts

7th GBR-60 SAMUEL SILLS – – 3 4 (18) (14) 7 3.5 3.5 6 – – 27.0 pts

Other GBR:

12th – – GBR-983 MATTHEW BARTON – – 35.5 pts

14th GBR-19 FINN HAWKINS – – 38.5 pts

19th GBR-10 HENRY EDWARD BLOODWORTH – – 62.0 pts

23rd GBR-360 ANDY BROWN – – 63.0 pts

Women – Overall Racing after 8 races, 1 discard (66 entries)

1st FRA-57 HÉLÈNE NOESMOEN – – 1 1 1 (13) 4 (4) 2 1 – – 10.0

2nd FRA-775 DELPHINE COUSIN – – 2 2 4 1 (17) (17) 1 2 – – 12.0

3rd POL-7 MAJA DZIARNOWSKA – – (15) 10 (10) 3 2 2 5 3 – – 25.0

4th ISR-19 NOY DRIHAN – – 7 (17) (19) 2 1 1 3 16 [DNF] – – 30.0

5th FRA-18 LUCIE BELBEOCH – – 5 6 8 9 6 6 (18) (16) [DNF] – – 40.0

6th GBR-529 ISLAY WATSON – – (22.8) [SCP] 4 2 6 12 12 (19) 11 – – 47.0

Other GBR:

8th GBR-561 IMOGEN SILLS – – 66.0

16th GBR-714 EMILY HALL – – 87.0

23rd GBR-96 JENNA GIBSON – – 104.0

Full results available here . . .