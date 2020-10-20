Launch of Luna Rossa #2 in Auckland

A fairly low-key roll-out and launch of the second Luna Rossa AC75 at their America’s Cup base in Auckland, New Zealand on Tuesday (NZ time).

In contrast to the American Magic and Ineos Team UK roll-outs, which revealed considerable change to their original design concept . . . The second Luna Rossa boat was more of an evolution to the existing concept.

Team Director and Skipper, Max Sirena, claimed that they had already taken the right direction with their first boat.

Sirena had indicated in recent interviews that there were many differences, even if in the eyes of the layman they were not obvious.

The first Italian team boat featured a ‘skiff’ type hull with a pronounced centreline skeg/bustle, something now incorporated in the British and USA second versions.

Sirena claimed that there had been some aerodynamic detailing and deck layout changes, that the full length skeg was now deeper and that the flare of the bow was different, although the few official images issued do not highlight this.

Overall the Italian team has given the impression of a challenge that is well developed and continuing at a controlled pace.

The ceremony was simple and traditional, enhanced by the blessing of Luna Rossa by Father “Pa” Peter Tipene, Cathedral Dean of Auckland Cathedral, and followed by the christening of the boat by Tatiana Sirena, wife of Max Sirena.

The Luna Rossa 2 program is to start sailing a few days after the launch to prepare for the first regattas, the PRADA ACWS Auckland and the PRADA Christmas Race, both set for mid December.

With the first Luna Rossa to remain in commission, they retain the option to switch boats ahead of the upcoming December races, although they are not allowed to do boat-on-boat testing.

Defender Emirates Team New Zealand is now the only Cup team yet to reveal their second boat, expected in the next couple of weeks.

The first British and Italian AC75 hulls were sent by sea-cargo, rather than the quick, but much more expensive, air freight.

