29er Allen Grand Prix 2 victory for Leo Wilkinson and Sam Jones

Leo Wilkinson and Sam Jones took overall victory in the second 29er Allen Grand Prix, held at the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy.

A strong finish, including two race wins in the four gold fleet races on Sunday gave Wilkinson and Jones overall victory, after finishing tied on 17 points with first mixed crew, Elodie Edwards and Ewan Wilson.

Third place went to second mixed crew, Emily Mueller and Louis Johnson, fourth to Aled Llewellyn-Jones and Ben Bradley and fifth place to third mixed crew, Charlie Gran and Emily Covell.

First female crew were Sophie Dennis and Emma Wells, who finished in ninth place overall, with second female crew Monique Vennis-Ozanne and Jess Jobson (11th overall).

29er Allen Grand Prix 2 – Final leaders after 8 races (72 entries)

1st LEO WILKINSON and SAM JONES – MALE DATCHET WATER SC – – 17 pts

2nd ELODIE EDWARDS and EWAN WILSON – MIXED PWLLHELI SC – – 17 pts

3rd EMILY MUELLER and Louis Johnson – MIXED HISC – – 21 pts

4th ALED LLEWELLYN-JONES and BEN BRADLEY – MALE SAUNDERSFOOT – – 26 pts

5th CHARLIE GRAN and EMILY COVELL – MIXED HISC – – 31 pts

6th BEN MUELLER and FREDDIE LONSDALE – MALE HISC – – 40 pts

7th OLLIE EVANS and BEN HUTTON-PENMAN – MALE GUNARD SC – – 40 pts

8th TOM STOREY and BEN WILLETT – MALE YORKSHIRE DALES SC – – 42 pts

9th SOPHIE DENNIS and EMMA WELLS – FEMALE HISC – – 61 pts

10th ETHAN GERRELL and TOM BARNES – MALE HISC – – 65 pts

11th MONIQUE VENIS-OZANNE and JESS JOBSON – FEMALE HHSC – – 66 pts

12th GEORGE VINCENT and THOMAS WILLETT – MALE PARKSTONE YC – – 66 pts

13th FREDDIE WESTWELL and JESSE KIBBLE – MALE HISC – – 73 pts

14th SIAN TALBOT and MADELEINE BRISTOW – FEMALE LEIGH & LOWTON SC – – 73 pts

15th OLIVER SMOULT and IMOGEN ASQUITH – MIXED LLANGORSE SC – – 80 pts

16th MAXI TUSTAIN and ALFIE COGGER – MALE ISLAND BARN – – 81 pts

17th SEAN WOODARD and TOBY BLOOMFIELD – MALE DEBEN YC – – 98 pts

18th KARRIE CLARK and LIA FLETCHER – FEMALE RHS – – 101 pts

19th FREYA BLACK and ABI CAMPBELL – FEMALE WPNSA – – 105 pts

20th JAMIE WILKINSON and WILL MORRIS – MALE HISC – – 108 pts

Full results availabel here . . .