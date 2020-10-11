Laser/Radial Europeans – Becket and Hanson lead Laser event

Day 4 and the first day of racing in gold and silver fleets for the mens Laser and women’s Radial championships.

Despite the light conditions, all the fleets compled two final series races at the Laser and Radial European Championships in Gdańsk, Poland.

In the Laser gold fleet, Britain’s Mike Becket (7,4) now has a 16 point lead from Elliot Hanson (17,2) with Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus (-37,7) third with 45 points.

Sergei Komissarov (-59,11) of Russia moves up into fourth, while Lorenzo Chiavarini (14,-30) slips a place to fifth.

Croatia’s Tonci Stipanovic won the first race and Niels Broekhuizen of Holland the second.

In the women’s Radial, Anne-Marie Rindom (2,-7) of Denmark has a nine point lead from Poland’s Agata Barwińska (8,2) who moves into second place overall.



Emma Plasschaert (4,6) of Belgium is now in third place with Marit Bouwmeester (3,20) dropping back to fourth and Maxime Jonker (8,-52) of Holland holds fifth.

Hannah Snellgrove (12,-51) in 23rd place is best placed Brit, Daisy Collingridge is place 51st. Alison Young did not compete.



In the men’s Radial event, the leader Paul Hameeteman (2,6) of Holland, opens a five point lead from Filip Ciszkiewicz (7,-8) of Poland.

Racing continues until Tuesday.

Laser Men – Gold fleey after 7 races, 1 discard (63 competitors)

1st GBR Michael Beckett – – 7 4 – – 22 pts

2nd GBR Elliot Hanson – – 17 2 – – 38.3 pts

3rd CYP Pavlos Kontides – – -37 7 – – 45 pts

4th RUS Sergei Komissarov – – -59 11 – – 50 pts

5th GBR Lorenzo Chiavarini – – 14 -30 – – 52 pts

6th BEL William De Smet – – 11 -26 – – 57 pts

7th ITA Alessio Spadoni – – 6 25 – – 64 pts

8th USA Charlie Buckingham – – -26 10 – – 64 pts

9th ESP Joaquin Blanco – – -28 17 – – 66 pts

10th GRE Dimitris Papadimitriou – – 3 6 – – 66 pts

11th ITA Giovanni Coccoluto – – 2 24 – – 69 pts

12th CRO Filip Jurisic – – 32 28 – – 71 pts

13th CZE Viktor Teply – – 4 -53 – – 75 pts

14th FIN Kaarle Tapper – – -23 22 – – 77 pts

15th ESP Joel Rodriguez – – 8 32 – – 79 pts

16th PER Stefano Peschiera – – 20 -42 – – 79 pts

17th ITA Nicolo Villa – – -48 9 – – 85 pts

18th HUN Jonatan Vadnai – – 13 -47 – – 88 pts

19th NED Duko Bos – – -52 5 – – 88 pts

20th ESA Enrique Arathoon – – 22 21 – – 88 pts

Radial Women – Gold fleet after 8 races, 1 discard (54 competitirs)

1st DEN Anne-Marie Rindom – – 2 -7 – – 11 pts

2nd POL Agata Barwińska – – 8 2 – – 20 pts

3rd BEL Emma Plasschaert – – 4 6 – – 31 pts

4th NED Marit Bouwmeester – – 3 20 – – 37 pts

5th NED Maxime Jonker – – 8 -52 – – 41 pts

6th NED Mirthe Akkerman – – -26 12 – – 44 pts

7th GRE Vasileia Karachaliou – – 6 1 – – 45 pts

8th SUI Maud Jayet – – -41 17 – – 50 pts

9th GER Svenja Weger – – 1 16 – – 52 pts

10th TUR Ecem Guzel – – 5 -23 – – 55 pts

11th SWE Josefin Olsson – – 2 10 – – 55.2 pts

12th CAN Sarah Douglas – – 34 9 – – 59 pts

13th ITA Silvia Zennaro – – 23 -25 – – 64 pts

14th ITA Joyce Floridia – – 3 11 – – 71 pts

15th FRA Louise Cervera – – 6 -44 – – 71 pts

16th ITA Chiara Benini Floriani – – 13 5 – – 73 pts

17th NOR Line Flem Host – – 20 -43 – – 78 pts

18th IRL Annalise Murphy – – 22 22 – – 78 pts

19th DEN Anna Munch – – 21 -27 – – 80 pts

20th POL Wiktoria Gołębiowska – – 17 -50 – – 82 pts

Radial Men – After 8 races, 1 discard (30 entries)

1st NED Paul Hameeteman – – 3 7 – – 23 pts

2nd POL Filip Ciszkiewicz – – -31 6 – – 32 pts

3rd UKR Oskar Madonich – – 1 2 – – 35 pts

4th POL Przemysław Machowski – – -31 1 – – 50 pts

5th POL Łukasz Machowski – – 13 13 – – 58 pts

6th IRL Tom Higgins – – 5 4 – – 58 pts

7th GRE Adonis Bougiouris – – 9 20 – – 68 pts

8th UKR Andriy Verdysh – – 2 10 – – 69 pts

9th POL Filip Miłoszewski – – 16 3 – – 69 pts

10th FIN Otto Dahlberg – – 6 -25 – – 81 pts

Full results available here . . .