Matt Sheahan’s latest PlanetSail OnCourse video looks at this year’s Solitaire du Figaro and talks to some of the world’s greatest offshore sailors ahead of the Vendee Globe.

Plus, he checks in with the America’s Cup as the new, radical AC75s boats arrive in Auckland ahead of the first race on 17 December.

And there’s more, as Docktalk takes a look at green resins, blue water and a very cool maxi cruising cat.



Related Post:

Matt Sheanan reveals his love of flying in latest OnCourse

Ian Walker explains the British Sailing Team dilemma