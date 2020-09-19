Pollard storms into lead at SB20 UK National Championship

John Pollard’s Xcellent is top of the SB20 UK National Championship leaderboard, after seven windward leeward races.

Simon Russell’s Sportsboatworld is second. McAdam and Whelan’s Breaking Bod is third.

A gusty north easterly breeze kept all the competitors on their toes for the first day of racing.

SB20 UK Open & National Championship – After 7 races

1st Xcellent – – John Pollard – – 1 2 1 1 1 1 1 – – 6 pts

2nd Sportsboatworld – – simon russell – – 2 1 3 2 2 20 3 – – 13 pts

3rd Breaking Bod – – Richard McAdam – – 5 7 4 3 4 2 2 – – 20 pts

4th PBII – – Paul Hine – – 11 3 2 4 13 3 6 – – 29 pts

5th Gelert – – James Howells – – 4 4 16 12 5 4 7 – – 36 pts

6th Mojo – – David Matthews – – 6 5 5 5 8 7 13 – – 36 pts

7th Ethel – – Oliver Hill – – 14 6 15 10 3 5 4 – – 42 pts

8th Reach Around – – Christian Sutherland – – 3 9 7 7 7 9 11 – – 42 pts

9th L.O.S. – – Joe Hemmant – – 9 14 10 11 6 6 5 – – 47 pts

10th Carnage – – Robin Kirby – – 16 10 6 15 17 10 9 – – 66 pts

11th Boomerang – – Lizzie Farrington – – 15 8 11 13 15 12 8 – – 67 pts

12th SHARC – – charles sheppard – – 13 15 8 6 11 15 16 – – 68 pts

13th – – Tom Neilson – – 7 11 17 14 9 20 12 – – 70 pts

14th 6a Vision Homes – – Peter Noe – – 10 17 9 8 16 16 17 – – 76 pts

15th Slinky – – Ian Hudson – – 20 20 20 9 12 8 10 – – 79 pts

16th The Good, The Bad & The Ugly – – Tom McWilliam – – 8 12 13 18 14 14 20 – – 79 pts

17th Herbie – – phil tilley – – 17 13 14 16 10 11 15 – – 79 pts

18th AMICA – – Lukas Kolff – – 12 16 12 17 18 13 14 – – 84 pts

19th Gold Digger – – Simon Bottoms – – 18 18 18 19 19 17 18 – – 108 pts