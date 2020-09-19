GBR and GER direct into Mixed Team Relay European Finals

Britain’s Connor Bainbridge and Ellie Aldridge go directly into Sunday’s Mixed Team Relay European finals where they are joined by Florian Gruber and Leonie Meyer of Germany.

They will be joined in the finals by the winners of semi-final A and semi-final B.

Racing for the Semi-finals will continue Sunday morning, followed by the four team final.

At present leading semi-final A are Maxime Nocher and Lauriane Nolot of France, with Poland’s Jakub Jurkowski and Julia Damasiewicz second.

Leading semi-final B are Michal and Magdalena Woyciechowska of Poland, with second Britain’s Guy Bridge and Katie Dabson.

