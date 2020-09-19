Le Cléac’h wins 51st edition of La Solitaire du Figaro

French skipper Armel Le Cléac’h wins the 51st edition of La Solitaire du Figaro.

The fourth and final stage of La Solitaire du Figaro was cancelled Saturday evening due to the complete absence of wind.

Frédéric Duthil (Technique Voile / Cabinet Bourhis Generali) and Tom Laperche (Bretagne CMB Espoir) completed the podium.

It is a third victory for the skipper of Banque Populaire, following wins in 2003 and 2010.

Best finish on the General Classification overall by a non French skipper went to Ireland’s Tom Dolan (Smurfit Kappa) in fifth place.

Britain’s Alan Roberts (Seacat Services) took tenth place overall.

La Solitaire du Figaro Leaders Final – Total Time (35 entries)

1st Armel Le Cleac’h – – 10j 1h 26mn 46sec

2nd Frederic Duthil – – 10j 1h 37mn 29sec

3rd Tom Laperche – – 10j 2h 27mn 53sec

4th Adrien Hardy – – 10j 2h 39mn 32sec

5th Tom Dolan – – 10j 2h 56mn 34sec

6th Fabien Delahaye – – 10j 2h 58mn 3sec

7th Pierre Leboucher – – 10j 3h 14mn 32sec

8th Yann Elies – – 10j 3h 29mn 54sec

9th Pierre Quiroga – – 10j 3h 30mn 54sec

10th Alan Roberts – – 10j 3h 37mn 56sec

11th Xavier Macaire – – 10j 3h 52mn 22sec

12th Kevin Bloch – – 10j 4h 0mn 26sec

13th Phil Sharp – – 10j 4h 8mn 1sec

14th Alexis Loison – – 10j 4h 8mn 50sec

15th Jack Bouttell – – 10j 4h 10mn 34sec

16th Alberto Bona – – 10j 4h 10mn 53sec

17th Sam Goodchild – – 10j 4h 14mn 54sec

18th Nils Palmieri – – 10j 4h 18mn 59sec

19th Anthony Marchand – – 10j 4h 38mn 38sec

20th Lois Berrehar – – 10j 4h 39mn 24sec

Full positions available here . . .