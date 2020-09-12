Three-way Tie on first day of J/70 UK Nationals

Three teams are tied on points at the top of the J/70 Open Championship leader board.

Jelvis leads on countback from Eat, Sleep, J, Repeat and Peters and Calascione’s Calypso.

Graham Clapp’s Jeepster was also a race winner Friday. In the Corinthian Division, King and Wilson’s Soak Racing is top of the charts.

As the wind speed rose steadily through the day, reaching 20 knots in the gusts, the Royal Southern YC Race Team, led by PRO Charlie Stowe, reeled off three excellent windward-leeward races for the championship fleet.

Racing at continues Saturday 12 September with three races scheduled in The Solent.

J/70 UK Class 2020 National Championships – D1 – 3 races (22 entries)

1st GBR 1247 Jelvis Martin Dent – – 1 6 3 – – 10 pts

2nd GBR 1451 Eat Sleep J Repeat Paul Ward – – 4 5 1 – – 10 pts

3rd GBR 1452 Calypso J Peters & J Calascione – – 6 2 2 – – 10 pts

4th IRL 1123 Soak Racing © Marshall King / Ian Wilson – – 2 4 8 – – 14 pts

5th GBR 1169 Jeepster Graham Clapp – – 9 1 5 – – 15 pts

6th GBR 1203 Chaotic © Nick Phillips – – 8 3 4 – – 15 pts

7th GBR 828 Brutus © Charles Thompson – – 5 9 7 – – 21 pts

8th GBR 1248 DSP © Doug Struth – – 10 8 6 – – 24 pts

9th GBR 830 GBR 830 Jonnie Goodwin – – 3 13 9 – – 25 pts

10th GBR 972 Yeti © Jack Davies – – 7 10 10 – – 27 pts

Full results availabel here . . .