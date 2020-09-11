Olympic classes at Kieler Woche – Day 2 results

Second day of racing for six Olympic classes at Kieler Woche 2020 – the 49er, 49erFX, Nacra 17, Laser, Radial and Finn.
British competitors are taking part in four of the classes – the 49erFX, Nacra 17, Laser and Radial.
In the men’s Laser event, Hermann Tomasgaard of Norway takes a two point lead after 6 races. Britain’s Michael Beckett (2,4,6,1) moves into second, Giovanni Coccoluto of Italy is third and Elliot Hanson (7,10,1,2) in in fourth.
In the Nacra 17, John Gimson and Anna Burnet (3,15,1,2) remain in third place. Leaders are Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy on 20 points, with second Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer of Germany with 21 points.
in the women’s 49erFX leaders are Támara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo of Spain with 21 points, second are Tina Lutz and Susann Beuck of Germany on 23 points.
Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (10,3,6,1) remain in fourth place.
In the women’s Radial, Daisy Collingridge is now 20th. Marit Bouwmeester of Holland has a one point lead from Maria Erdi of Hungary with Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark third.
No British entry in the Finn class, where Nicholas Heiner of Holland with eight points leads tied with from Nils Theuinck of Switzerland . . .
Or in the men’s 49er where Danes Jonas Warrer and Jakob Jensen with 12 points lead from Lukasz Przybytek and Paweł Kolodzinski of Poland with 20 points.
Laser – Men – Day 2 – 6 races 1 discard (79 entries)
1st NOR 214941 Hermann TOMASGAARD – – 4 -41 1 6 1 2 – – 14 pts
2nd GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT – – -9 3 2 4 6 1 – – 16 pts
3rd ITA 188954 Giovanni COCCOLUTO – – 1 4 2 -8 5 4 – – 16 pts
4th GBR 215613 Elliot HANSON – – 6 2 7 -10 1 2 – – 18 pts
5th USA 217275 Charlie BUCKINGHAM – – 3 9 5 1 7 -13 – – 25 pts
6th GER 191131 Philipp BUHL – – 2 5 6 9 3 -16 – – 25 pts
7th PER 206115 Stefano PESCHIERA – – 7 -12 4 4 3 8 – – 26 pts
8th ITA 191691 Marco GALLO – – -41 1 9 5 6 10 – – 31 pts
9th POL 217555 Jakub RODZIEWICZ – – -8 8 4 8 8 4 – – 32 pts
10th FRA 213932 Jean Baptiste BERNAZ – – 1 -41 5 2 4 21 – – 33 pts
Other GBR
16th GBR 216656 Sam WHALEY – – 4 5 -12 12 10 7 – – 38 pts
24th GBR 214490 Daniel WHITELEY – – -19 6 11 7 16 15 – – 55 pts
Radial – Women – Day 2 – 6 races 1 discard (46 entries)
1st NED 210407 Marit BOUWMEESTER – – 1 3 6 6 -12 9 – – 25 pts
2nd HUN 211551 Maria ERDI – – 2 -8 8 7 6 3 – – 26 pts
3rd DEN 215501 Anne-Marie RINDOM – – 5 1 9 11 4 -13 – – 30 pts
4th NOR 213841 Line Flem HÖST – – 15 10 4 1 2 -18 – – 32 pts
5th BEL 211552 Emma PLASSCHAERT – – 10 6 3 15 -17 1 – – 35 pts
6th SUI 216180 Maud JAYET – – 3 -13 12 10 8 5 – – 38 pts
7th NED 211391 Maxime JONKER – – 9 11 -17 4 14 2 – – 40 pts
8th GER 210151 Hannah ANDERSSOHN – – 19 4 5 5 9 -21 – – 42 pts
9th FIN 212072 Tuula TENKANEN – – 25 7 1 -47 5 7 – – 45 pts
10th POL 217327 Agata BARWINSKA – – 11 5 7 12 11 -14 – – 46 pts
GBR
20th GBR 214580 Daisy COLLINGRIDGE – – 12 24 -27 17 21 17 – – 91 pts
29th GBR 214906 Matilda NICHOLLS – – 23 29 22 27 23 -33 – – 124 pts
39th GBR 216402 Molly SACKER – – 20 -42 42 34 38 40 – – 174 pts
49erFX – Women – Day 2 – 7 races, 1 discard (51 entries)
1st ESP 23 Támara ECHEGOYEN and Paula BARCELÓ – – 3 1 -16 2 1 1 13 – – 21 pts
2nd GER 29 Tina LUTZ and Susann BEUCKE – – 3 4 4 -7 5 3 4 – – 23 pts
3rd ITA 202 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI – – 9 5 7 1 1 2 -15 – – 25 pts
4th GBR 2 Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY – – 4 -11 1 10 3 6 1 – – 25 pts
5th NED 8 Annemiek BEKKERING and Annette DUETZ – – 4 -12 1 3 2 6 9 – – 25 pts
6th USA 3 Stephanie ROBLE and Maggie SHEA – – 5 6 2 4 4 5 -10 – – 26 pts
7th ARG 19 Victoria TRAVASCIO and María Sol BRANZ – – -16 7 4 7 5 7 2 – – 32 pts
8th BEL 240 Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk GEURTS – – 2 9 8 5 -11 4 5 – – 33 pts
9th DEN 11 Ida Marie NIELSEN and Marie OLSEN – – -19 1 10 5 2 11 5 – – 34 pts
10th GER 55 Victoria JURCZOK and Anika LORENZ – – 8 7 3 -9 6 9 1 – – 34 pts
Nacra 17 – Mixed – Day 2 – 7 races, 1 discard (16 entries)
1st ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI – – 1 3 1 1 7 -9 7 – – 20 pts
2nd GER 77 Paul KOHLHOFF and Alica STUHLEMMER – – 3 5 3 5 1 -19 4 – – 21 pts
3rd GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 5 2 10 3 -15 1 2 – – 23 pts
4th AUT 3 Thomas ZAJAC and Barbara MATZ – – 2 -9 6 9 3 6 1 – – 27 pts
5th ARG 1 Santiago LANGE and Cecilia CARRANZA – – 6 4 -18 2 10 5 6 – – 33 pts
6th ITA 5 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI – – 8 1 15 10 2 -17 11 – – 47 pts
7th ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI – – -13 6 9 6 13 3 10 – – 47 pts
8th FRA 56 Quentin DELAPIERRE and Manon AUDINET – – -12 8 4 7 9 8 12 – – 48 pts
9th DEN 71 Lin CENHOLT and Cp LÜBECK – – -27 27 12 4 4 4 3 – – 54 pts
10th ESP 28 Tara PACHECO and Florian TRITTEL PAUL – – -27 27 2 17 5 7 8 – – 66 pts
49er – Men – Day 2 – 7 races, 1 discard (52 entries) – No GBR
1st DEN 7 Jonas WARRER and Jakob PRECHT JENSEN – – 1 4 2 1 -12 3 1 – – 12 pts
2nd POL 42 Łukasz PRZYBYTEK and Paweł KOŁODZIŃSKI – – 3 1 6 -16 3 2 5 – – 20 pts
3rd FRA 8 Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS – – 6 5 6 -10 1 7 1 – – 26 pts
4th GER 13 Tim FISCHER and Fabian GRAF – – 2 2 3 -20 11 1 7 – – 26 pts
5th NED 49 Bart LAMBRIEX and Pim van VUGT – – 4 -9 1 9 3 2 7 – – 26 pts
6th GER 2 Erik HEIL and Thomas PLOESSEL – – -27 10 5 1 10 3 2 – – 31 pts
7th CRO 83 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA – – 5 3 -16 13 10 1 2 – – 34 pts
8th IRL 99 Robert DICKSON and Seán WADDILOVE – – 7 8 5 6 6 4 -18 – – 36 pts
9th ESP 97 Diego BOTIN and Iago LÓPEZ MARRA – – 6 2 9 9 -14 4 8 – – 38 pts
10th AUT 4 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL – – 11 11 8 2 2 8 -12 – – 42 pts
Finn – Men – Day 21 – 6 races, 1 discard (20 entries) – No GBR
1st NED 89 Nicholas HEINER – – 1 2 1 3 -4 1 – – 8 pts
2nd SUI 1 Nils THEUNINCK – – 2 -4 2 1 1 2 – – 8 pts
3rd ARG 1 Facundo OLEZZA – – -3 3 3 2 3 3 – – 14 pts
4th SWE 33 Max SALMINEN – – -8 1 8 4 2 6 – – 21 pts
5th CAN 18 Tom RAMSHAW – – 5 -7 5 5 5 5 – – 25 pts
6th GER 25 Max KOHLHOFF – – 4 -8 6 7 6 4 – – 27 pts
7th NOR 1 Anders PEDERSEN – – 6 6 4 6 -10 7 – – 29 pts
8th IRL 9 Oisin McCLELLAND – – 7 5 -9 8 9 8 – – 37 pts
9th GER 595 Simon GORGELS – – 11 11 7 10 -12 9 – – 48 pts
10th POL 8 Lukasz LESINSKI – – 9 10 -12 9 8 12 – – 48 pts