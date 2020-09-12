Perfect scores for Rán and Arcus at RORC IRC Nationals

Two of the three classes boats ended the opening day of the Royal Ocean Racing Club’s IRC 2020 National Championship with perfect scorelines in this their first event of the year.

For co-owners John Howell and Paul Newell and the crew of Arcus, this was also their first ever day racing their newly acquired A-35 (previously the Ireland-based Fool’s Gold). To be leading IRC 3 so convincingly came as a shock.

Arcus’ crew mostly comprises Howell and Newell and their respective sons. They have all previously sailed on the Dehler 36SQ Alaris and on the First 40 Dusty P.

Niklas Zennström’s Rán has become the benchmark boat within the FAST40+ class.

Despite having not raced her since the end of last season, sailing this weekend with less crew and having changed to a lighter keel foil in the interim, the Anglo-Swedish team seemed to have lost none of its slickness or boat speed.

With Tony Langley’s TP52 Gladiator leading the charge around the race track, the second windward-leeward saw Rán win by her biggest margin.

Rán is sailing with nine instead of 11 which has required both Powell and navigator Steve Hayles to lend a hand in the pit.

Conversely in IRC Two each race had a different winner.

Robert Bottomley’s fast-looking Mat 12 Sailplane 3 claimed the first. Ian Schenkel’s Ker 39 Rumbleflurg won race 2 and Michael O’Donnell’s J/121 Darkwood took the final round the cans.

At the end of play (and subject to a protest), Darkwood leads on countback from David Franks’ J/112E Leon.

IRC 1 – RORC IRC National Championship

1st Rán Fast40+ Niklas Zennstrom – – 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd Gladiator C Tp 52 J/v Tony Langley – – 4 3 2 – – 9 pts

3rd Tokoloshe II Gp 42 Michael Bartholomew – – 5 2 3 – – 10 pts

4th Khumbu Gp 42 Christian Hamilton & Guy Gillon – – 3 4 4 – – 11 pts

5th Redshift Farr Gp42 Ed Fishwick – – 2 5 6 – – 13 pts

6th Ino XXX Hh42 James Neville – – 6 6 5 – – 17 pts

IRC 2 – RORC IRC National Championship

1st Darkwood J/121 Michael O’Donnell – – 4 3 1 – – 8 pts

2nd Leon J/112E David Franks – – 2 4 2 – – 8 pts

3rd Rumbleflurg Ker 39 Ian Schenkel – – 3 1 7.15 – – 11.15 pts

4th Sailplane 3 Mat 12 Rob Bottomley – – 1 7 4 – – 12 pts

5th Cobra King 40 Michael Blair – – 6 8 3 – – 17 pts

6th Zero II Mills 39 Cowes Race School – – 7 5 5.5 – – 17.5 pts

7th Rogan Josh First 40 Richard Powell – – 10 2 9 – – 21 pts

8th La Réponse Ker 39 Andrew McIrvine – – 5 9 7 – – 21 pts

9th Gelert Corby 36 James Howells – – 8 6 8 – – 22 pts

10th Mercury Clubswan 42 Ross Eldred – – 9 12 10 – – 31 pts

11th Skermisher Ker 36 J Blanshard & G Smith – – 11 10 12 – – 33 pts

IRC 3 – RORC IRC National Championship

1st Arcus A35 J Howell & Newell – – 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd Ziggy Fun Mod (keel) Kevin Downer – – 2 4 2 – – 8 pts

3rd Frank 3 Sj 320 Oliver Love – – 4 2 3 – – 9 pts

4th Red Arrow J/109 RAFSA – – 6 3 4 – – 13 pts

5th Justify J/80 Ross Bowdler – – 3 5 5 – – 13 pts

6th La Vie En Rose Cork 1720 (irc Mod) Craig Dymock – – 5 6 – – 17 pts