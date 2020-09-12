Decision pending for Cancelling this year’s Sydney Hobart Race

A report in The Guardian claims that there is no way the Sydney to Hobart Race can go ahead in 2020 unless there are drastic changes to current health guidance.

Officially the Sydney to Hobart Race organisers are deferring a final decision on running the 76th edition until October.

COVID-19 was first confirmed in Australia in late January 2020 and in comparison with Europe the total reported cases (26,607) and total deaths (803) have been low.

At present Australia’s international borders are closed and everyone who arrives in Australia is quarantined for 14 days.

Travellers must also quarantine for 14 days if arriving in Tasmania from within Australia.

Entry for the race opened in May and is due to close on 29 October . . . To date there are 62 entries.

In 2019, the 75th anniversary of the race, 157 yachts took part with 154 finishing.

The race record was set by LDV Comanche at one day, 9 hours, 15 minutes and 24 seconds in In 2017.

