Rolex Sydney Hobart – Comanche and Ichi Ban are race winners

Comanche, co-owned by Jim Cooney and Samantha Grant, was first home in 2019 Rolex Sydney Hobart Race.

And on Sunday (UK time) the TP52 Ichi Ban of Matt Allen NSW was declared the Overall Handiacp, Tattersall Cup winner, the yacht’s second handicap victory in three years.

Ichi Ban finished about 12 hours behind line honours winner Comanche, which took line honours for the third time.

Jim Cooney and his wife Samantha Grant’s 100 footer took line honours cleanly from her rivals, but well outside her record of 1 day 9 hrs 15 mins 24 secs, finishing in one day 18 hours 30 minutes 24 seconds.

Comanche finished on 28 Dec at 07:30:00 AM after 01:18:30:24 at an average speed of 14.8 knots.

Second was InfoTrack of Christian Beck, 28 Dec 08:14:00 AM after 01:19:14:42.

Third was Wild Oats XI, The Oatley Family, 28 Dec 09:12:00 AM after 01:20:12:52.

Times are AUS.



Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Other Line Finishers

4th – SHK Scallywag 100, Seng Huang Lee, Hong Kong

5th – Black Jack, Peter Harburg, Monaco

6th – Alive, Philip Turner TAS

7th – Chinese Whisper, David Griffith NSW

8th – Naval Group, Sean Langman NSW

9th – URM, Anthony Johnston NSW

10th – No Limit, David Gotze NSW

11th – Ichi Ban, Matt Allen NSW

12th – Maserati, Jim Cooney Poland

13th – Gweilo, Matt Donald & Chris Townsend NSW

14th – Quest, Craig Neil & Bob Steel NSW

15th – Envy Scooters, Barry Cuneo QLD (penalty applied)

16th – Celestial, Sam Haynes NSW

17th – Smuggler, Sebastian Bohm NSW

18th – Zen, Gordon Ketelbey NSW

19th – Maverick 49, Quentin Stewart Guernsey

20th – Bush Paul Group, Ian Short NSW

Results available here