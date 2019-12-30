RS Aero World Championship – Day 1 racing delayed

The RS Aero World Championship at Black Rock YC, Australia, opened with Invitational Racing on Sunday.



British competitors won all three fleet races. David Ellis won the Aero 5, Noah Rees the Aero 7 and Keith Willis the Aero 9.

Day 1 Racing for the World Championships was postponed on Monday due to strong winds.

Racing is set for Tuesday with four races scheduled.

RS Aero 5 Invitational Race (27 entries)

1st GBR 3063 David Ellis

2nd AUS 2675 Sophie Jackson

3rd AUS 3006 Megan Ridgway

4th JPN 3055 Kazuyoshi Nakao

5th AUS 1680 Philippa Danks

6th AUS 2730 David Parry

7th AUS 2825 Chris Brain

8th GBR 3058 Lucy Greenwood

9th GBR 3083 Karl Thorne

10th AUS 2694 Lachie Hartnett

RS Aero 7 Invitational Race (37 entries)

1st GBR 3070 Noah Rees

2nd GBR 3087 Peter Barton

3rd AUS 3095 Gary Ratcliffe

4th USA 3067 Andy Mack

5th GBR 2915 Simon Blake

6th GBR 3007 Simon Wilkins

7th AUS 1696 Alister Danks

8th AUS 2937 Brian Case

9th GER 3080 Jens Roehrssen

10th AUS 2695 David Kentish

RS Aero 9 Invitational Race (10 entries)

1st GBR 3119 Keith Willis

2nd USA 3118 Derek Bottles

3rd AUS 2049 David Andrew

4th AUS 1188 Peter Stephinson

5th AUS 1196 Glenn Attrill

6th AUS 1194 Andrew Giles

7th AUS 2820 Jason Wilson

8th AUS 3101 Boyd Newton

9th AUS 2490 Simon Reffold

10th GBR 3120 Liam Willis

Full results available here