International14 World Team Racing – Day 1

First days racing completed for the International 14, Worlds Team Racing on Monday 30 December at Perth Dinghy SC, Australia.

After 10 round robin team races it is AUS-1 leading with four wins, second GBR with three wins, and third AUS-2 with 2 wins.

The Team Semi-finals and finals are raced on Tuesday 31 December.

After a lay day on Wednesday racing for the 2020 I14 Worlds opens with a practice race on Thursday 2 January.

The first day of world championship racing is Friday 3 January continuing through to Friday 10 January.

Confirmed entries for the CST Composites I14 World Championships now at 67 entries.

Related Post:

Counting down to Inter 14 World Championship in Australia

British International 14s head downunder to 2020 Worlds