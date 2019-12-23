Counting down to Inter 14 World Championship in Australia

Confirmed entries now at 66 for the CST Composites I14 World Championships in Perth, Australia.

The championship opens at Perth Dinghy SC with I14 Worlds Team Racing on Monday 30 December, with the finals on Tuesday 31 December.

After a lay day on Wednesday racing for the 2020 I14 Worlds opens with a practice race on Thursday 2 January.

The first day of world championship racing is Friday 3 January continuing through to Friday 10 January.



International 14 – 2020 World Championship (66 entries)

1 – AUS 659 Stuart Sloss and Michael Von Felton

2 – AUS 655 Dane Stead and Scott Johnson

3 – AUS 672 Ian Arber and Drew Farrar

4 – AUS 627 Sean Carr and Andrew Vance

5 – AUS 637 Graeme Everett and Andrew Wilson

6 – AUS 631 Steve Vance and Blake Vance

7 – AUS 639 Dale Oakley and Paul Cochrane

8 – AUS 645 David Bramley and Steve Walters

9 – AUS 654 Tim Vance and Greg Vance

10 – AUS 626 Daniel Firns and Matthew Clark-Massera

11 – AUS 670 David Lugg and Phillip Vance

12 – AUS 608 Justin Walford and David von Felten

13 – AUS 661 Brad Devine and Ian Furlong

14 – AUS 662 Luke Devine and Jye Dvorak

15 – AUS 601 Richard Thomas and Chris McFarlane

16 – AUS 649 Greg Coutts and Brodie Coutts

17 – AUS 676 Anthony Anderson and Dan Vaughan

18 – AUS 677 David Hayter and Trent Neighbour

19 – AUS 642 Ian Cunningham and David Cunningham

20 – AUS 619 David Wright and Callum Prestedge

21 – AUS 651 Courtney Mahar and Elliott Mahar

22 – AUS 660 William Wallis and Hugh Hickling

23 – AUS 663 Lindsay Irwin and Andrew Perry

24 – AUS 667 Phillip Tomamichel and Geoffrey Tomamichel

25 – AUS 235 Joel Matthews and Michael Johnson

26 – AUS 635 Katie Love and Scott Cole

27 – AUS 644 Andrew King and Wyn Schofield

28 – AUS 679 Mark Krstic and James Lanati

29 – AUS 646 Scott Cunningham and Demon Parker

30 – AUS 653 Brec Mitton and Drew Mitton

31 – AUS 633 Brendan Crisp and Fynn Sprott

32 – AUS 669 Robert Vickery and Arron Vickery

33 – AUS 665 Stewart Vickery and James Patterson

34 – AUS TBC Roger Blasse and Andrew Gilligan

35 – AUS 628 Philip Strong and Cam Dale

36 – AUS 656 Ben Strong and Daniel Farthing

37 – AUS 678 Chris Vaughan and Matt Balmer

38 – AUS 666 Dave Alexander and Dan Wilsdon

39 – AUS 615 Jenny Danks and George Richardson

40 – AUS 675 David McGeoch and Andrew McConnell

41 – USA 1186 Kirk Twardowski and TBC

42 – USA 1199 John Clark and Michael Lazzaro

43 – USA 1170 Michael Leitch and Elizabeth Campbell

44 – USA 1198 James Clarkson and Joshua Leihe

45 – USA 1203 Terence Gleeson and JP Barnes

46 – USA 1167 Andy Bates and Michael Pacholski

47 – USA 1200 Brad Ruetenik and Garrett Brown

48 – USA 1193 Channing Hamlet and Peter Stanton

49 – GBR 1553 Neale Jones and Edward FitzGerald

50 – GBR 1566 Andy FitzGerald and Rich Dobson

51 – GBR 1527 Philip McDanell and Luke Boughton

52 – GBR 1565 Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary

53 – GBR 1559 Andy Partington and Tom Partington

54 – GBR 1556 Daniel Holman and Alex Knight

55 – GBR 1557 Katie Nurton and Cameron Tweedle

56 – GBR 1531 Andrew Penman and Chris Watson

57 – GBR 1546 Charles Duchesne and Ian Hodder

58 – CAN 601 Peter Hayward and Hans Fischer

59 – CAN 621 Lauren Laventure and Jason Lemieux

60 – CAN 622 Dan Cunningham and Ian Struthers

61 – CAN 618 Greg Loffree and Ingrid Merry

62 – CAN 593 Eric Tulk and Evan Young

63 – CAN 614 Chris Leigh and John Hudson

64 – JPN 118 Yoshihisa Fujii and Ryo Nishima

65 – JPN 119 Yasutaka Uto and Satoshi Ishida

66 – ITA 1547 Dominic van Essen and Simona Saccani

