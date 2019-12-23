Counting down to Inter 14 World Championship in Australia

Confirmed entries now at 66 for the CST Composites I14 World Championships in Perth, Australia.
The championship opens at Perth Dinghy SC with I14 Worlds Team Racing on Monday 30 December, with the finals on Tuesday 31 December.
After a lay day on Wednesday racing for the 2020 I14 Worlds opens with a practice race on Thursday 2 January.
The first day of world championship racing is Friday 3 January continuing through to Friday 10 January.
International 14 – 2020 World Championship (66 entries)
1 – AUS 659 Stuart Sloss and Michael Von Felton
2 – AUS 655 Dane Stead and Scott Johnson
3 – AUS 672 Ian Arber and Drew Farrar
4 – AUS 627 Sean Carr and Andrew Vance
5 – AUS 637 Graeme Everett and Andrew Wilson
6 – AUS 631 Steve Vance and Blake Vance
7 – AUS 639 Dale Oakley and Paul Cochrane
8 – AUS 645 David Bramley and Steve Walters
9 – AUS 654 Tim Vance and Greg Vance
10 – AUS 626 Daniel Firns and Matthew Clark-Massera
11 – AUS 670 David Lugg and Phillip Vance
12 – AUS 608 Justin Walford and David von Felten
13 – AUS 661 Brad Devine and Ian Furlong
14 – AUS 662 Luke Devine and Jye Dvorak
15 – AUS 601 Richard Thomas and Chris McFarlane
16 – AUS 649 Greg Coutts and Brodie Coutts
17 – AUS 676 Anthony Anderson and Dan Vaughan
18 – AUS 677 David Hayter and Trent Neighbour
19 – AUS 642 Ian Cunningham and David Cunningham
20 – AUS 619 David Wright and Callum Prestedge
21 – AUS 651 Courtney Mahar and Elliott Mahar
22 – AUS 660 William Wallis and Hugh Hickling
23 – AUS 663 Lindsay Irwin and Andrew Perry
24 – AUS 667 Phillip Tomamichel and Geoffrey Tomamichel
25 – AUS 235 Joel Matthews and Michael Johnson
26 – AUS 635 Katie Love and Scott Cole
27 – AUS 644 Andrew King and Wyn Schofield
28 – AUS 679 Mark Krstic and James Lanati
29 – AUS 646 Scott Cunningham and Demon Parker
30 – AUS 653 Brec Mitton and Drew Mitton
31 – AUS 633 Brendan Crisp and Fynn Sprott
32 – AUS 669 Robert Vickery and Arron Vickery
33 – AUS 665 Stewart Vickery and James Patterson
34 – AUS TBC Roger Blasse and Andrew Gilligan
35 – AUS 628 Philip Strong and Cam Dale
36 – AUS 656 Ben Strong and Daniel Farthing
37 – AUS 678 Chris Vaughan and Matt Balmer
38 – AUS 666 Dave Alexander and Dan Wilsdon
39 – AUS 615 Jenny Danks and George Richardson
40 – AUS 675 David McGeoch and Andrew McConnell
41 – USA 1186 Kirk Twardowski and TBC
42 – USA 1199 John Clark and Michael Lazzaro
43 – USA 1170 Michael Leitch and Elizabeth Campbell
44 – USA 1198 James Clarkson and Joshua Leihe
45 – USA 1203 Terence Gleeson and JP Barnes
46 – USA 1167 Andy Bates and Michael Pacholski
47 – USA 1200 Brad Ruetenik and Garrett Brown
48 – USA 1193 Channing Hamlet and Peter Stanton
49 – GBR 1553 Neale Jones and Edward FitzGerald
50 – GBR 1566 Andy FitzGerald and Rich Dobson
51 – GBR 1527 Philip McDanell and Luke Boughton
52 – GBR 1565 Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary
53 – GBR 1559 Andy Partington and Tom Partington
54 – GBR 1556 Daniel Holman and Alex Knight
55 – GBR 1557 Katie Nurton and Cameron Tweedle
56 – GBR 1531 Andrew Penman and Chris Watson
57 – GBR 1546 Charles Duchesne and Ian Hodder
58 – CAN 601 Peter Hayward and Hans Fischer
59 – CAN 621 Lauren Laventure and Jason Lemieux
60 – CAN 622 Dan Cunningham and Ian Struthers
61 – CAN 618 Greg Loffree and Ingrid Merry
62 – CAN 593 Eric Tulk and Evan Young
63 – CAN 614 Chris Leigh and John Hudson
64 – JPN 118 Yoshihisa Fujii and Ryo Nishima
65 – JPN 119 Yasutaka Uto and Satoshi Ishida
66 – ITA 1547 Dominic van Essen and Simona Saccani
