British International 14s head downunder to 2020 Worlds

British International 14s packed and heading to Perth, Australia for the 2020 World Championship.

The container has set sail from Southampton and is expected in Perth towards the end of December, where the British crews will join teams from the USA, Canada, Japan, Italy and 28 local Aussie crews at the Perth Dinghy SC.

The British crews include defending World Champions, Andy and Tom Partington from Hayling Island SC.

The championships will take place from 29 December 2019 to 10 January 2020.

International 14 – 2020 World Championship entries to date

1 AUS 659 Wembley Plumbing – – Stuart Sloss and Michael Von Felton

2 AUS 655 Lupulin Shift – – Dane Stead and Scott Johnson

3 AUS 672 Reactor – – Ian Arber and Drew Farrar

4 AUS 654 Deep Purple – – Sean Carr and Andrew Vance

5 AUS 637 Devine Intervention – – Graeme Everett and Andrew Wilson

6 AUS 631 Ventura – – Steve Vance and Blake Vance

7 AUS 639 2HF – – Dale Oakley and Paul Cochrane

8 AUS 645 The Jolly Codger – – David Bramley and Steve Walters

9 AUS 654 Shark Bait – – Tim Vance and Greg Vance

10 AUS 626 Snatch – – Daniel Firns and Matthew Clark-Massera

11 AUS 670 Stealth – – David Lugg and Phillip Vance

12 AUS 608 Low Profile – – Justin Walford and David von Felten

13 AUS 661 Del Boca Vista – – Brad Devine and Ian Furlong

14 AUS 649 Givin’it Some Grunt – – Greg Coutts and Brodie Coutts

15 AUS 676 The Joker – – Anthony Anderson and Dan Vaughan

16 AUS 677 Wang Wang – – David Hayter and Trent Neighbour

17 AUS 642 Read Between The Lines – – Ian Cunningham and David Cunningham

18 AUS 619 Long Eared Galoot – – David Wright and Callum Prestedge

19 AUS 651 Reach Around – – Courtney Mahar and Elliott Mahar

20 AUS 660 Homies – – William Wallis and Hugh Hickling

21 AUS 663 Ronstan/Irwin Sails – – Lindsay Irwin and Andrew Perry

22 AUS 667 PTG – – Phillip Tomamichel and Geoffrey Tomamichel

23 AUS 235 GingerNut – – Joel Matthews and Michael Johnson

24 AUS 635 Stormy Daniels – – Katie Love and TBC

25 AUS 644 challengerx.com.au – – Andrew King and Wyn Schofield

26 AUS 679 Sticky Fingers – – Mark Krstic and James Lanati

27 AUS 646 Is this goin’ in or what? – – Scott Cunningham and Demon Parker

28 AUS 653 Monkey Wrench – – Brec Mitton and Drew Mitton

29 USA 1186 Atomic Punk – – Kirk Twardowski and TBC

30 USA 1199 Pros and Cons – – John Clark and Michael Lazzaro

31 USA 1170 The Woody – – Michael Leitch and Elizabeth Campbell

32 USA 1198 Low and Angry – – James Clarkson and Joshua Leihe

33 USA 1203 Crumpet – – Terence Gleeson and JP Barnes

34 USA 1167 Nina – – Andy Bates and Michael Pacholski

35 GBR 1553 Scrumpet – – Neale Jones and Edward FitzGerald

36 GBR 1566 Think Pink – – Andy FitzGerald and Rich Dobson

37 GBR 1527 Blue Fire – – Philip McDanell and Luke Boughton

38 GBR 1565 Zog – – Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary

39 GBR 1559 Penguin Dance – – Andy Partington and Tom Partington

40 GBR 1556 Helly the Pelly – – Daniel Holman and Alex Knight

41 GBR 1557 Amazing Maisie – – Katie Nurton and Cameron Tweedle

42 GBR 1531 Eagle 2 – – Andrew Penman and Chris Watson

43 CAN 601 Something Rude – – Peter Hayward and Hans Fischer

44 CAN 621 Pandamonium – – Lauren Laventure and Jason Lemieux

45 CAN 622 Hollom – – Dan Cunningham and Ian Struthers

46 CAN 618 G Force 3 – – Greg Loffree and Ingrid Merry

47 CAN 593 Spanish Kiss – – Eric Tulk and Evan Young

48 JPN 118 Hayabusa V – – Yoshihisa Fujii and Ryo Nishima

49 ITA 1547 Georgy Girl – – Dominic van Essen and Simona Saccani

Perth Dinghy Sailing Club