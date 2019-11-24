British International 14s head downunder to 2020 Worlds

British International 14s packed and heading to Perth, Australia for the 2020 World Championship.
The container has set sail from Southampton and is expected in Perth towards the end of December, where the British crews will join teams from the USA, Canada, Japan, Italy and 28 local Aussie crews at the Perth Dinghy SC.
The British crews include defending World Champions, Andy and Tom Partington from Hayling Island SC.
The championships will take place from 29 December 2019 to 10 January 2020.
International 14 – 2020 World Championship entries to date
1 AUS 659 Wembley Plumbing – – Stuart Sloss and Michael Von Felton
2 AUS 655 Lupulin Shift – – Dane Stead and Scott Johnson
3 AUS 672 Reactor – – Ian Arber and Drew Farrar
4 AUS 654 Deep Purple – – Sean Carr and Andrew Vance
5 AUS 637 Devine Intervention – – Graeme Everett and Andrew Wilson
6 AUS 631 Ventura – – Steve Vance and Blake Vance
7 AUS 639 2HF – – Dale Oakley and Paul Cochrane
8 AUS 645 The Jolly Codger – – David Bramley and Steve Walters
9 AUS 654 Shark Bait – – Tim Vance and Greg Vance
10 AUS 626 Snatch – – Daniel Firns and Matthew Clark-Massera
11 AUS 670 Stealth – – David Lugg and Phillip Vance
12 AUS 608 Low Profile – – Justin Walford and David von Felten
13 AUS 661 Del Boca Vista – – Brad Devine and Ian Furlong
14 AUS 649 Givin’it Some Grunt – – Greg Coutts and Brodie Coutts
15 AUS 676 The Joker – – Anthony Anderson and Dan Vaughan
16 AUS 677 Wang Wang – – David Hayter and Trent Neighbour
17 AUS 642 Read Between The Lines – – Ian Cunningham and David Cunningham
18 AUS 619 Long Eared Galoot – – David Wright and Callum Prestedge
19 AUS 651 Reach Around – – Courtney Mahar and Elliott Mahar
20 AUS 660 Homies – – William Wallis and Hugh Hickling
21 AUS 663 Ronstan/Irwin Sails – – Lindsay Irwin and Andrew Perry
22 AUS 667 PTG – – Phillip Tomamichel and Geoffrey Tomamichel
23 AUS 235 GingerNut – – Joel Matthews and Michael Johnson
24 AUS 635 Stormy Daniels – – Katie Love and TBC
25 AUS 644 challengerx.com.au – – Andrew King and Wyn Schofield
26 AUS 679 Sticky Fingers – – Mark Krstic and James Lanati
27 AUS 646 Is this goin’ in or what? – – Scott Cunningham and Demon Parker
28 AUS 653 Monkey Wrench – – Brec Mitton and Drew Mitton
29 USA 1186 Atomic Punk – – Kirk Twardowski and TBC
30 USA 1199 Pros and Cons – – John Clark and Michael Lazzaro
31 USA 1170 The Woody – – Michael Leitch and Elizabeth Campbell
32 USA 1198 Low and Angry – – James Clarkson and Joshua Leihe
33 USA 1203 Crumpet – – Terence Gleeson and JP Barnes
34 USA 1167 Nina – – Andy Bates and Michael Pacholski
35 GBR 1553 Scrumpet – – Neale Jones and Edward FitzGerald
36 GBR 1566 Think Pink – – Andy FitzGerald and Rich Dobson
37 GBR 1527 Blue Fire – – Philip McDanell and Luke Boughton
38 GBR 1565 Zog – – Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary
39 GBR 1559 Penguin Dance – – Andy Partington and Tom Partington
40 GBR 1556 Helly the Pelly – – Daniel Holman and Alex Knight
41 GBR 1557 Amazing Maisie – – Katie Nurton and Cameron Tweedle
42 GBR 1531 Eagle 2 – – Andrew Penman and Chris Watson
43 CAN 601 Something Rude – – Peter Hayward and Hans Fischer
44 CAN 621 Pandamonium – – Lauren Laventure and Jason Lemieux
45 CAN 622 Hollom – – Dan Cunningham and Ian Struthers
46 CAN 618 G Force 3 – – Greg Loffree and Ingrid Merry
47 CAN 593 Spanish Kiss – – Eric Tulk and Evan Young
48 JPN 118 Hayabusa V – – Yoshihisa Fujii and Ryo Nishima
49 ITA 1547 Georgy Girl – – Dominic van Essen and Simona Saccani