RS Feva Summer Championships goes to Zoom for confirmation

After two days of racing at Draycote Water SC, Olly Peters and Sam Webb took victory at the RS Feva Summer Championships.

Peters and Webb from Hayling Island SC finished with 36 points, with second podium place going to Rosie and Susie Sheahan with 48 points, and third place to Max Sydenham and Tristan Ahlheid with 48.5 points.

Due to a number of protests and requests for redress outstanding, further hearings will take place on Zoom during the week and so results at this time are still provisional.

After the first day of three races Felix Stewart and Liam Farrell had looked to be the in-form pair, winning the first two races before an OCS in race 3 spoilt their scoreline.

This was further set back withen a controversial result for race 4, with the protest committee giving finishing places to just three boats.

This allowed Peters and Webb to finish day 1 as overall leaders on 10 points, with Oliver and Matthew Rayner in second place with 12 points.

Despite the DNF in race 4, Peters and Webb managed to score consistantly enough – 5, 4, 1, 3, 5, 14, 4 – on day 2 to take the title.

RS Feva Summer Championships – Provisional after 8 races 1 discard (50 entreis)

1st Olly Peters and Sam Webb – Hayling Island SC – – 36 pts

2nd Rosie Sheahan and Susie Sheahan – CVLSC – – 48 pts

3rd Max Sydenham and Tristan Ahlheid – Hayling Island SC – – 48.5 pts

4th Katy Jenkins and Amelie Hiscocks – WPNSA – – 59 pts

5th Oliver Rayner and Matthew Rayner – Yorkshire Dales SC – – 63 pts

6th Finian Morris and Laura Elms – DWSC/HISC – – 67 pts

7th Ellen Morley and Hazel McDonnell – Hollowell – – 71 pts

8th Felix Stewart and Liam Farrell – Llandudno SC – – 78 pts

9th Toby aldous and Tom armstrong – Papercourt SC – – 88 pts

10th William Bailey and Toby Hatsell – Yorkshire Dales SC – – 94 pts

11th Henry Camm and Geoff Camm – Warsash SC – – 103 pts

12th Freddie Sunderland and Stella Nygard – Draycote Water SC – – 122 pts

13th Imogen Wade and Katherine Burgess – Draycote Water SC – – 122 pts

14th Charlie Gran and Freddie Covell – Hayling Island SC – – 128 pts

15th Holly Mitchell and Katy Fisher – Hayling Island SC – – 134 pts

16th Jemima Day and Edward Day – Reading SC – – 140 pts

17th Joseph Warwicker and Finley Southon – Bough Beech – – 142 pts

18th Freddie Fitzsimmons and Henry Patten – RLymYC – – 148 pts

19th Mark Jenkins Jauma and Alex Sydenham – Hayling Island SC – – 149 pts

20th Patrick Hill and Jonathan Hill – Swarkestone SC – – 150 pts

Full results available here . . .