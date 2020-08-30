UKLA Radial 2020 Title for Ali Young

Alison Young finished the UKLA Radial (ILCA 6) National Championships in style with six race wins in her title scoreline.

Young joines Elliot Hanson, winner of the Standard Laser (ILCA 7) title and fellow Team GB Tokyo 2020 squad member, in dominating their respective UK class championships at WPNSA.

In second place was Hannah Snellgrove, four points back and in third place Ben Elvin.



Fourth place went to top U17 competitor, Arthur Farley, with Finley Dickinson fifth and top U19 finisher.

Sixth was Kai Wolgram U17 and in seventh place and top U21 Matilda Nichols.

So good news for the British Sailing Team who showed up strongly at the championships.

Radial Laser (ILCA 6) – Final after 8 races (97 entries)

1st Ali YOUNG Team GB -2 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 – – 8 pts

2nd Hannah SNELLGROVE LTSC 1 2 2 1 1 2 3 -4 – – 12 pts

3rd Ben ELVIN Stokes Bay SC AP 2 4 3 2 2 -11 1 10 – – 24 pts

4th Arthur FARLEY Brading Haven YC U17 6 1 1 2 6 1 9 BFD – – 26 pts

5th Finley DICKINSON Hayling Island SC U19 1 5 2 5 5 3 -6 5 – – 26 pts

6th Kai WOLGRAM Llyn Brenig U17 5 4 3 4 3 4 -17 3 – – 26 pts

7th Matilda NICHOLLS Aldeburgh YC U21 3 3 -7 3 6 2 4 6 – – 27 pts

8th Daisy COLLINGRIDGE Waldringfield SC 3 3 6 -13 2 7 8 2 – – 31 pts

9th Ben WHALEY Swanage SC 7 -16 4 4 7 4 5 8 – – 39 pts

10th Drew BARNES Christchurch SC U19 4 8 8 5 5 3 -14 7 – – 40 pts

11th Jon EMMETT Weir Wood SC AP 11 2 5 3 4 11 7 -13 – – 43 pts

12th Chloe BARR Stokes Bay SC 4 6 4 9 3 6 16 -20 – – 48 pts

13th Shotaro KIKKAWA Stokes Bay SC U19 10 6 7 7 4 5 12 -15 – – 51 pts

14th Alastair BROWN Great Moor SC U21 8 12 9 8 11 7 -38 12 – – 67 pts

15th Angus KEMP Poole YC U19 7 7 11 10 -22 5 15 17 – – 72 pts

16th Scott FORBES Helensburgh SC U19 13 14 11 6 9 13 11 -21 – – 77 pts

17th Anya HAJI-MICHAEL Redesmere -16 9 14 6 14 13 13 9 – – 78 pts

18th Molly SACKER Shoreham SC U21 -19 7 12 8 15 15 10 11 – – 78 pts

19th Gordon COGAN SIVARAJAN CCCDS U19 18 10 6 9 9 6 23 -25 – – 81 pts

20th Ellie CUMPSTY Chew Valley Lake SC 9 9 12 12 18 12 -20 14 – – 86 pts

21st Christine WOOD CCCDS U21 11 5 20 17 8 10 18 -28 – – 89 pts

22nd Sebastian KEMPE Royal Bermuda YC U17 14 10 13 11 7 9 28 -30 – – 92 pts

23rd Joe SCURRAH Carsington SC 10 8 8 14 12 22 -27 18 – – 92 pts

24th Tom MITCHELL Royal Tay YC U17 15 18 10 16 20 10 -24 19 – – 108 pts

25th Mila MONAGHAN Cardiff Bay YC U21 5 21 17 10 21 23 -31 16 – – 113 pts

26th Sam DICKINSON Hayling Island SC U17 17 15 9 7 21 DNF 25 24 – – 118 pts

Full results available here . . .

