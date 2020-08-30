Melges 32 World Championship for Martin Reintjes of Italy

Martin Reintjes of Italy and his team took the Melges 32 World Championship title in Villasimius.
Rewarded for consistency, since they did not score any wins in the nine races held during the event, the Caipirinha ‘crew dressed in yellow’ never finished beyond sixth place.
Germany’s Christian Schwoerer, winner of the World Title in 2019, finished just one point behind Reintjes.
Jan-Jesper Wagner of Germany was in 3rd place overall and also first Corinthians.
MELGES 32 World Championship Marina di Villasimius – Final after 9 races
1st ITA 186 Martin Reintjes 29 pts
2nd GER 229 Christian Schwoerer 30 pts
3rd GER 215 Jan Jasper Wagner – Maximilian Stein C 36 pts
4th MON 181 Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio 37 pts
5th NOR 212 Fritz Homann 38 pts
6th SUI 236 Luigi Giannattasio 44 pts
7th ITA 191 Edoardo Pavesio – Vanni Pavesio 48 pts
8th POL 204 Waldemar Salata C 57.4 pts
9th ITA 194 Andrea Lacorte 60 pts
10th GER 225 Max Augustin C 60 pts
11th HUN 234 Árpád Schatz 61 pts
12th ITA 201 Flavio Campana – Alessandro Lotto 64 pts