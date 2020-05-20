Coastguards called to nearly 200 incidents over the weekend

Coastguards were called to nearly 200 incidents over the weekend 16-17 May, to come to the aid of those who found themselves in difficulty in the sea or at the coast.

HM Coastguard rescue teams from around the UK were called out 194 times to incidents including inflatables drifting offshore, crashed and broken down jetskis and pleasure boats, people injured while out walking or cycling along the coast, paddleboarders, kayakers, windsurfers and kite surfers who found themselves in difficulty and people cut off by the tide or stuck in mud.

There were 84 callouts on Saturday (16 May) and a further 109 on Sunday (17 May), which proved to be the second busiest day of the year so far for the coastguard, as significant numbers of people took to the water and visited the coast.

Boating, swimming and other sea-based activities are now allowed once again in England under Government guidelines. In Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales the lockdown remains and people should continue to follow the guidance to stay home.

Claire Hughes, director of HM Coastguard said: “In England, now more than ever, people need to respect the sea and the coast. While people are now allowed to go out on and in the water, they need to make sure they are safe and protected and have a way to contact HM Coastguard if they get into difficulty.”

“Regardless of how well you know the coast and of your ability in your chosen sport, the sea can still catch you out and can be unmerciful when it does.”

“In addition, the Government guidelines around social distancing should continue to be observed by everyone in the UK.”

If you get into trouble at se or on the coast call 999 and ask for the Coastguard and we will come to your aid. But coronavirus hasn’t gone away and we all need to follow the rules.

Remember your choices might put people, including yourself and frontline responders, at risk. Take extra care in these extraordinary times.

