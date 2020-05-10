Rescue incidents go up by half despite Covid-19 lockdown

The number of recorded incidents dealt with by HM Coastguard Friday has been the highest recorded since the UK was put into lockdown in late March.

In a 24 hour period, there were 54% more incidents than the average recorded for the previous month – the average has been 63.

Friday saw 97 incidents.

Matt Leat, duty commander with HM Coastguard said the reason for the increase was simple: “People are ignoring the measures put into place by the Government.”

He continued . . . “I completely understand that the weather and the Bank Holiday coupled with the fact that we’ve been in this lockdown situation for just over six weeks has tempted people out to our beautiful coasts.”

“However, as the Government said only yesterday, it’s really vital that we all continue to observe the guidance.”

“Please, please continue to observe the StayHomeSaveLives message – it’s still in place for a reason. Exercise locally and stretch your legs, not our resources.”

