Melges roll out their new double-handed asymmetric dinghy

Melges Performance Sailboats roll out the latest addition to its lineup, the Melges 15 dinghy.

Designed by Reichel/Pugh and built by Melges, the new double-handed dinghy is available with or without asymmetric rig.

For British sailors it will look very much like an updated RS400 . . . Narrower and with a smaller soft mainsail.

With the main design goals focused on stability and performance in a variety of conditions, the boat features a narrow overall beam and a flat cross-section shape for stability, righting moment and ease of planing.



Melges conducted extensive research and product testing, factoring in cockpit depth (no double bottom) backbone height and floor plan to allow a broader adult weight range for competitive racing.

The deeper cockpit is to take the load off the sailor’s knees, helping them feel locked into the boat while the high boom and gnav vang system work together to make the boat easier to maneuver.

Production is underway in Zenda, Wisconsin, the Melges USA headquarters and a winter series is planned in Florida for 2021.

Melges 15

Length – 15 ft – 4.572 m

Beam – 5 ft 6 in – 1.675 m

Draft – 2 ft 7 in – 0.8 m

Sail Area

Main – 93.6 sq ft – 8.7 m2

Jib – 39.8 sq ft – 3.7 m2

Asymmetrical Spinnaker – 156 sq ft -14.5 m2

Melges Europe is based in La Spezia, Italy.